Volunteer tutors still needed for refugees

NORTH PORT — Literacy Volunteers of South Sarasota County is seeking volunteers to work with adults who are learning English as a second language.

“Normally, our tutors spend one to two hours per week one-on-one with their students at a public library or other public place for tutoring sessions, plus another hour or less in preparation,” said Karen Bridegam, literacy coordinator for Literacy Volunteers of South Sarasota County.

“Some of our students and tutors prefer to work via Zoom, Skype or other video chat programs, or a combination of face to face and video chat tutoring.”

The next tutor training sessions are Wednesday, March 22 and Friday, March 31. Both days will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Those who aren’t available for in-person training have the option of doing self-study, which consists of reading the training book and watching four short videos.

“One of our tutor trainers will talk with them after they complete the self-study to go over the material,” Bridegam said.

To become a tutor, it is not necessary to have teaching experience or speak a foreign language. Anyone who can read, write and speak English and is willing to help someone can become a trained tutor.

“We also have many other opportunities for volunteers to become involved with our organization, but tutors are our greatest need,” Bridegam said. “We not only match tutors with students individually, but also provide various classes of different levels of English as a Second Language.

Bridegam said there are more than 100 people waiting for a tutor, and more are registering every day.

Many are from Ukraine and Russia, as well as Cuba and South America.

For more information, contact Karen Bridegam at 941-661-7330, or email her at north.port.literacy@gmail.com.

If you live in Venice, contact Peter Norrman at 941-861-1352 or email him at venice.literacy@gmail.com.