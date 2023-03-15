When they grow up, they wanna be ... read on and find out

The Kids Page is a compilation of responses written by kindergarten through eighth-grade students from area schools. Students are asked a different question each month and answers are printed weekly.

This month’s question: What you want to be when you are grown up and why this is what you want to be?

Grady Sprowl

Reagan Elementary

Second Grade

I want to be a football player because you can run the ball. Also you can be qb and throw far. You can also catch footballs. Also be on any team.

Ava Emmons

Reagan Elementary

Second Grade

When I grow up I want to be an aid because I like helping kids. Also because in my class today I have a kid with a disubillity and I help the girl all the time.

Kascen Eller

St. Edward School

Second Grade

I want to be a Youtober so I can hit 90k. And my channel will be called pockemongo and I will be the best and funnist Youtoder ever. And I can post viedos every day.

Ayden Lund

St. Edward School

Second Grade

I want to be a marine biologist because I can swim with dolphins. I want to clen the dolphins tanks because they are pretty. I can swim in the ocean with pretty seahorses. Also they are majestic and beuatiful. They are so pretty and beautiful.

Caelynn Champion

Mapleton Elementary

Third Grade

When I grow up I want to be a pre-K teacher and author and Dollar General. I will work night shift at Dollar General. I’d get money. When I’m at home and not busy I will make books. I will make inspiring books for boys and girls. I like teaching people. I would teach kids the ABC’s and 123’s. I would teach my students 1 letter every day. At Dollar General I will take people’s order. I’d also sometimes give them change back. I’d buy stuff after I’m done working. That’s what I want to be when I grow up.

Kenzie Frye

Mapleton Elementary

Third Grade

When I grow up I want to be an art teacher. I love teaching. My ant, Grandma and my mom teach. I love art. Art also colms me down. I think I’m good at it. Being an art teacher is my dream.

Silas Binon

Reagan Elementary

Third Grade

I want to be a professional Fortnite player because I’m good at Fortnite. I also wanto be a YouTuber because I can get money off of that.

Izayah Sheriff

Reagan Elementary

Third Grade

When I grow up I want to be a football player. I want to be a LB, QB, RB and a WR and when I do I will sign every persons football or throw it to someone the when I get a touchdown.

Gage Worstall

Reagan Elementary

Third Grade

I want to be a reptile wrangler because I love snakes and reptiles. There are over 2700 known species of snakes. Some are poisonous. My favorite snake is the horned viper. My rare snake is the water python.

Lincoln Lashley

Reagan Elementary

Third Grade

I want to be a game-ply counselor at Nintendo Company. Game-play counselors do the designs and give you a game to verify it to play!