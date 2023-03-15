Open in App
Dayton, OH
WDTN

Weekend events around the Miami Valley: March 16-19

By Carlos Mathis,

4 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — We are just around the corner from the first day of spring. St. Patrick’s Day is this weekend and events of all types are happening all across the Miami Valley.

Thursday, March 16

Longevity & New Journey of Retirement – 2 p.m. Kettering Moraine Branch Library , 3496 Far Hills Ave., Kettering. Find out information on retirement information. Learn more .

Styles on Main – 6:30 p.m. Springboro Performing Arts Center , 115 Wright Station Way, Springboro. Enjoy a fashion show and see the different designs. Learn more .

Friday, March 17 – St. Patrick’s Day

KidX Easter Scavenger Egg Hunt – 11 a.m. Mall at Fairfield Commons , 2727 Fairfield Commons Blvd., Beavercreek. Have the kids come to the mall to find the 18 designated stickers. Learn more .

Anniversary Party – 12 p.m. Troll Pub , 216 Wayne Ave., Dayton. Drink some green beer and watch the bands perform. Learn more .

Eudora St. Patrick’s Day Party – 5 p.m. Eudora Brewing Company , 3022 Wilmington Pike, Kettering. The annual party prior to COVID is back with Irish school dancers and beer! Learn more .

Saturday, March 18

Pancake Day – 7 a.m. 401 South Dixie Hwy. , Cridersville. Make a donation to the Boy Scout Troop for a stack of pancakes until 1 p.m. Learn more .

Springfield Antique Show & Flea Market – 8 a.m. 4401 South Charleston Pike , Springfield. Browse through a variety of antique items, where at least 150 vendors are expected. Learn more .

Falafel Fundraiser – 10 a.m. St. Ignatius of Antioch Maronite Catholic Church , 50 Nutt Rd., Centerville. Stop by to the drive-thru event to pick up some Falafel sandwiches, hummus and baklava for a fundraising cost. Pre-order now and pick up on Saturday until 2 p.m.

Sunday, March 19

St. Patrick’s 5K Run/Walk – 11:45 a.m. American Legion , 341 West Main St., St. Henry. Drink some green beer and enjoy food after participating in the run or walk event. Learn more .

The Mason Wedding Expo – 12 p.m. Manor House , 7440 Mason Montgomery Rd., Mason. Talk with the experts as you further yourself into choosing your favorite options for the upcoming big day. Learn more .

Chinese Brush Painting – 1 p.m. Springboro Performing Arts Center , 115 Wright Station Way, Springboro. Experience a free painting class by Dr. Yufeng Wang. Learn more .

