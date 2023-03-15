Open in App
New York Post

Honda recalls 500,000 CR-Vs, Accords, Odysseys over seat belt problem

By Associated Press,

4 days ago

Honda is recalling a half-million vehicles in the US and Canada because the front seat belts may not latch properly.

The recall covers some of the the automaker’s top-selling models including the 2017 through 2020 CR-V, the 2018 and 2019 Accord, the 2018 through 2020 Odyssey and the 2019 Insight.

Also included is the Acura RDX from the 2019 and 2020 model years.

Honda says in documents posted Wednesday by US safety regulators that the surface coating on the channel for the buckle can deteriorate over time.

The release button can shrink against the channel at lower temperatures, increasing friction and stopping the buckle from latching.

If the buckle doesn’t latch, a driver or passenger may not be restrained in a crash, increasing the risk of injury.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34mwBX_0lJtQ98K00
Honda said the surface coating on the channel for the buckle can deteriorate over time. Above, a 2017 Honda CR-V.
REUTERS

Honda says it has no reports of injuries caused by the problem.

Dealers will replace the front seat belt buckle release buttons or the buckle assemblies if needed. Owners will be notified by letter starting April 17.

