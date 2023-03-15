The new cell lot at Nashville International Airport officially opened on March 15, 2023.

It is located at 1415 Murfreesboro Pike, Nashville, TN 37217.

The lot is larger than the current lots, with a total of 240 spaces, and features secure fencing, security guard monitoring, and real-time flight information monitors, allowing drivers to check the status of incoming flights.

Due to roadway construction, the current lots have closed at BNA.

Visit here for question.

The post New Cell Phone Lot at Nashville International Airport Officially Opens appeared first on Cheatham County Source .