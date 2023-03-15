Open in App
Nashville, TN
Cheatham County Source

New Cell Phone Lot at Nashville International Airport Officially Opens

By Morgan Mitchell,

4 days ago

The new cell lot at Nashville International Airport officially opened on March 15, 2023.

It is located at 1415 Murfreesboro Pike, Nashville, TN 37217.

The lot is larger than the current lots, with a total of 240 spaces, and features secure fencing, security guard monitoring, and real-time flight information monitors, allowing drivers to check the status of incoming flights.

Due to roadway construction, the current lots have closed at BNA.

