2 sentenced for interfering with flight diverted to Maine

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Two men from England have been sentenced in federal court for charges related to interfering with the crew of a flight that had to be diverted from its destination.

The passengers disrupted a flight from Mexico to England, causing it to make an unplanned landing on Jan. 2 in Bangor, Maine, prosecutors said. They pleaded guilty in February to charges of interference with a flight crew and assault.

A federal judge sentenced Anthony Joseph James Kirby, 36, and Damien Jake Murphy, 36, to time served on Tuesday. The men have been in custody since their January arrest and were also ordered to pay more than $26,000 in restitution.

Calls were made to attorneys for the two men.

Court records state that the men became upset after being told they would not be served any more alcohol during the flight. They then took a bottle of alcohol from their luggage and continued drinking, and became increasingly intoxicated and belligerent, prosecutors said.