Holyoke, MA
WWLP

St. Patrick’s Parade final preparations underway in Holyoke

By Melissa Torres,

4 days ago

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Final preparations were underway Wednesday as the city of Holyoke prepares to celebrate it’s 70th Holyoke St Patrick’s Parade on Sunday.

Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade march lineup

The first parade was held back in 1952, what was once an intimate gathering has blossomed into one of the most anticipated events of the year.

Wednesday morning, nearly 300 people gathered for the annual Greater Holyoke Chamber of Commerce St. Patrick’s Parade Breakfast. Attendees were able to enjoy some Irish music and dance along with a traditional meal.

At the steps of City Hall, Holyoke’s Grand Colleen and her court joined Mayor Joshua Garcia
for the commemorative Shamrock painting and flag raising ceremony.

In addition, the Holyoke Medical Center welcomed the Holyoke Grand Colleen and her court as well of the Chicopee Colleen and her court for a traditional ceremony. They met with staff and patients in one of the medical-surgical units.

22News spoke with President of St Patrick’s Parade Committee of Holyoke, Karen Casey, ahead of the big celebration, “I’m really excited. It’s been a long time coming and I’m excited the snow is not going to stop us. The streets are clear, or clearing, but yeah, I’m really excited and I’m looking forward to it.”

The snow isn’t going to interfere with any of the highly anticipated festivities. Clean up crews made their way up and down the parade route Wednesday with trucks and plows and plenty of shovels to ensure that the festivities go without a hitch.

