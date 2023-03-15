Open in App
Branson, MO
See more from this location?
KSN News

Woman sues Silver Dollar City, claiming she was injured on ride

By Tony NguyenEmilee Kuschel,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iKbBv_0lJtLJqG00

BRANSON, Mo. – A woman is suing Silver Dollar City for damages, claiming she was injured on one of the theme park’s rides in 2021.

The lawsuit, which was filed on Thursday, explains that the plaintiff was a visitor at Silver Dollar City in August of 2021 when the incident occurred.

Police need help locating a 39-year-old Wichita woman

The plaintiff claims she received permanent injuries to her neck, head, and brain on the Mystic River Falls ride.

The lawsuit does not describe how the injuries occurred but claims that the ride was unsafe and Silver Dollar City neglected to ensure the safety of the ride at the time of the incident.

The plaintiff is asking for more than $25,000 in damages and has requested a trial by jury.

Silver Dollar City did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Wichita, KS newsLocal Wichita, KS
One man and animal killed in Wichita fire
Wichita, KS21 minutes ago
Fire crews fight large blaze in south Wichita
Wichita, KS19 hours ago
Three sentenced for drug deal killing of Kansas teen
Wichita, KS1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Wichita police investigating Sunday morning shooting that critically injured 1-year-old girl
Wichita, KS19 hours ago
Community raising money for Kansas teen hit by truck, found in ditch
Arkansas City, KS3 days ago
Wichita police: Extra officers to watch for DUI on St. Patrick’s Day
Wichita, KS2 days ago
1-year-old seriously injured in early morning shooting
Wichita, KS20 hours ago
Three hurt after crash south of Haysville
Haysville, KS2 days ago
Sedgwick County barn destroyed in fire; damage estimated at nearly $500K
Wichita, KS2 days ago
Leprechaun Chase continues for third year
Wichita, KS1 day ago
Driver arrested for alleged DUI following QuikTrip crash
Wichita, KS3 days ago
Towanda man killed in workplace accident in west Wichita
Wichita, KS3 days ago
5-year-old Kansas girl dies days after rollover crash
Marion, KS2 days ago
Miss Kansas Teens In Action
El Dorado, KS2 days ago
Former SPD patrolman identified in altercation shown in circulating video
Stuttgart, AR2 days ago
Reviewing Emerson Biggins food during a 10-hour bender
Wichita, KS1 day ago
Trying Shakshuka from the brunch menu at River City Brewing Company
Wichita, KS19 hours ago
$6,000 worth of cologne stolen from Wichita store
Wichita, KS4 days ago
Maze Navigates Back To Wichita
Wichita, KS14 hours ago
52-year-old man jailed for south Wichita bank robbery
Wichita, KS3 days ago
Wichita man sentenced to probation after suspected toddler overdose, records show
Wichita, KS2 days ago
Girl Scouts see community support after counterfeit bills seen at cookie booths
Wichita, KS1 day ago
39-year-old Wichita woman found safe
Wichita, KS4 days ago
Childcare facility in the works in Marion County
Florence, KS2 days ago
Woman critically hurt in El Dorado shooting
El Dorado, KS4 days ago
Police searching for missing Wichita woman
Wichita, KS4 days ago
Why you might see smoke coming from McConnell AFB this weekend
Mcconnell Afb, KS2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy