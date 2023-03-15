Go Play: Check out family dance, Wilsonville fundraiser

Fire & Ice Ball

The Lake Oswego Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a Fire & Ice Ball, a family dance from 6-8:30 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at Christ Church Parish. The event will include dinner, a DJ and professional photography and guests are encouraged to wear elemental ballroom attire.

For the Children fundraiser

For the Children Wilsonville will host the Royal Family KIDS Wild West-themed fundraiser from 5-9:30 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at the Charbonneau Golf Club. Join the organization for a night of food, fun and silent/live auctions. For more information and to purchase tickets go to forthechildrenwilsonville.org . All proceeds go to provide a life-changing experience for foster children at the annual Royal Family KIDS summer camp. The event was initially slated for Feb. 25 but was rescheduled due to weather conditions.

