Lake Oswego, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Go Play: Check out family dance, Wilsonville fundraiser

By Corey Buchanan,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pPSDi_0lJtKA9C00

Fire & Ice Ball

The Lake Oswego Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a Fire & Ice Ball, a family dance from 6-8:30 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at Christ Church Parish. The event will include dinner, a DJ and professional photography and guests are encouraged to wear elemental ballroom attire.

For the Children fundraiser

For the Children Wilsonville will host the Royal Family KIDS Wild West-themed fundraiser from 5-9:30 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at the Charbonneau Golf Club. Join the organization for a night of food, fun and silent/live auctions. For more information and to purchase tickets go to forthechildrenwilsonville.org . All proceeds go to provide a life-changing experience for foster children at the annual Royal Family KIDS summer camp. The event was initially slated for Feb. 25 but was rescheduled due to weather conditions.

To have an event highlighted in the events page, contact assistant editor Corey Buchanan at cbuchanan@pamplinmedia.com.

