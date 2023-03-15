Open in App
Syracuse, NY
Gerry McNamara Promoted to Associated Head Coach of Syracuse Basketball

By Mike McAllister,

4 days ago

Syracuse assistant Gerry McNamara has been promoted to Associate Head Coach, the basketball program announced on Wednesday. McNamara has been a full-time assistant since the 2011-12 season and is one of the most beloved players in program history. He was one of the best players on the National Championship team, had dozens of incredible and historical moments including the run to the 2006 Big East Tournament Championship.

“I am pleased Gerry will remain on our staff,” Syracuse Director of Athletics John Wildhack said in a press release. “He’s earned this well-deserved promotion to Associate Head Coach. Gerry is an excellent recruiter and has done tremendous work developing our guards. I’m thrilled he will continue to grow his career at Syracuse.”

Head coach Adrian Autry is also thrilled with the promotion.

“Our program is fortunate to be able to have a quality coach like Gerry McNamara,” said Autry. “He has symbolized the uniqueness of our program as a player and as an assistant coach. I am grateful to have him remain on our staff.”

Coach McNamara is grateful for the opportunity and recognition.

“I appreciate the chance to continue to coach at Syracuse University and help Coach Autry build on the program’s history of success,” said McNamara. “The community has meant the world to my family and I over the years. I know as a staff we are eager to hit the ground running and get right to work.”

