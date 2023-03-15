These cities have 2023’s best food trucks in Texas: Report finds

DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas is a foodie’s paradise with a large amount of BBQ, tacos, Tex-Mex, steakhouses, dessert spots, and of course, the ever-so-popular food trucks.

A report from LawnStarter found 2023’s best Texas cities for lovers of food trucks far and wide to help you find where the top-quality eats are.

The report said, “Ahead of the 2023 Texas Food Truck Showdown on April 1, LawnStarter compared the 100 biggest Texas cities based on four mobile-eats categories broken down into 11 metrics.

“We looked, for example, at the number of food trucks per square mile, the number of top-rated food trucks, and awards earned at the latest Texas food truck competitions.”

Here’s a look at the top 10 cities for food trucks around the Lone Star State:

Austin Houston Fort Worth San Antonio Waco Spring Dallas San Angelo El Paso Denton

