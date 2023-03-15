A New Irish Pub is Coming to the Banks This Summer

Rendering for Red Leprechaun

A new Irish pub will soon join the roster of restaurants and bars at The Banks.

Red Leprechaun will be located between Taste of Belgium and E+O Kitchen at 20 W. Freedom Way. Owner Daniel Scott, from Fishbowl at The Banks, is partnering with chef Brian Duffy, best known for his show Bar Rescue on Spike TV, to create an Irish-themed food menu.

“Red Leprechaun will be a traditional Irish pub with modern flair from our menu to the live entertainment with bands and acoustic music,” Scott said in a press release. “We will be another great location for sports fans and visitors to The Banks.”

Unique to Red Leprechaun will be the vintage bar, complete with stained glass, imported from Malahide, Ireland. It was built in 1957 and stood for 62 years until 2019, according to a press release. The bar is currently being restored for the grand opening.

An official opening date has not been announced, but the bar is expected to open in the summer.



Red Leprechaun, 20 W. Freedom Way, The Banks. More info: redleprechaun.com .