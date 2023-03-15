First Rochester-area Whole Foods opening April 12 on Monroe Avenue in Brighton

On March 15, 2023, Whole Foods announced an April opening for their Brighton location. (Max Schulte / WXXI News)

Whole Foods Market will open April 12 on Monroe Avenue in Brighton, the company announced Wednesday.

This is one of the most anticipated openings of a local grocery in recent memory. Lawsuits backed by local competitor Wegmans have challenged Brighton’s approval of the store and surrounding plaza, and kept developers and town officials tied up in court for years. A decision last week dismissing the claims is likely to be appealed.

Whole Foods' doors will open at 8 a.m. that Wednesday. Opening day festivities will include giveaways and live entertainment. The first 500 shoppers in line will receive tote bags and scratch-and-win gift cards, the company said in a news release.

The store will feature more than 500 items sourced from central and western New York, a full-service seafood and meat counters, hot food and salad bars, a bakery and more than 200 craft beers including local brewers Swiftwater, Fifth Frame and Strangebird.