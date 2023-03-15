Kansas City, let’s talk about trash on our highways. Where do you see the worst mess?

Kansas City drivers have noted a familiar — and ugly — sight along the metro area’s highways.

Trash.

Plastic bags, carpets, wooden skids, car parts, seat cushions and other garbage litters the metro area’s roads.

The Star is taking a closer look at that problem as part of a series of stories this spring examining a wide range of trash problems in the Kansas City area.

And we need your help.

We want to hear the questions and thoughts you have concerning litter and trash on the roads and highways you drive. How does it affect the metro’s image? Where are the problem areas?

We’re working to answer questions that have already been raised: Is one side of the Missouri and Kansas state line worse than the other? Who is responsible? What can and should be done?

Please respond to the brief questionnaire below to let us know of your thoughts and concerns.

Loading…