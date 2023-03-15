Open in App
Minneapolis, MN
Bring Me The Sports

Vikings reporter's Harrison Smith/Prince tweet is lampooned on Twitter

By Adam Uren,

4 days ago

Chris Tomasson's tweet sparked a number of homages.

As the Minnesota Vikings go about conducting their free agency business, spare a thought for Pioneer Press reporter Chris Tomasson, who is now the subject of widespread lampooning over a tweet concerning Harrison Smith.

Tomasson passed on news of a text exchange regarding the future Ring of Honor safety, who apparently responded to Tomasson's inquiry with a photo of Prince.

Cue Tomasson, a long-serving Vikings reporter for the St. Paul newspaper, attempting to discern meaning from the tweet:

This in turn sparked a flurry of parodies steeped in Minnesota history, with Tomasson's tweet serving as a new meme template from merciless Vikings fans awaiting news on Smith's future:

