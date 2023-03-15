Open in App
Statesboro, GA
WSAV News 3

Softball: Georgia Southern on pace to break 2020 win record ahead of conference play

By Joey Lamar,

4 days ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – With two months left in the season, Georgia Southern has already won 10 games.

That’s compared to last year’s season, where the Eagles won a total of 13 games.

They’re on track to blow last year’s win total out of the water, and if they have a winning record this season, it will be their first since 2020.

That year they went 14 and 10.

As for right now, the Eagles open up conference play on Friday with a three-game series against the University of Louisiana-Monroe.

Head coach Sharon Perkins hopes the tough schedule the team played early in the season prepares them for Sun Belt play.

“Yeah, I mean that was kind of the thing. To set the tone and kind of have a grueling schedule early on with a little combination of tougher teams and teams we should match up well against,” she said, “and then when we are ready for conference play. It should set the tone for conference play.”

The series with Lousiana-Monroe begins Friday at 4 p.m. in Statesboro.

