Update: Man killed in Highway 101 crash near Paso Robles identified by CHP

By John Lynch,

4 days ago

This is a developing story. Check back to sanluisobispo.com for updates.
Update, 12:30 p.m.:

The California Highway Patrol identified the Oxnard man killed Tuesday in a crash on Highway 101 near Paso Robles.

The fatal collision occurred north of Wellsona Road around 11:18 p.m., the CHP said in a news release.

Alvaro Alvizo Diaz, 33, and Leopoldo Martinez, 47, both of Ventura, were traveling eastbound in a 2020 Nissan Sentra on Wellsona Road, the CHP said.

Alvizo Diaz then turned left into the No. 1 southbound lane of Highway 101, traveling in the wrong direction at approximately 65 miles per hour, the release said.

At that same time, the CHP said, 38-year-old Oxnard resident Isaldo Arrelo Santiago was driving a 2000 Ford F-150 pickup truck southbound in the No. 1 lane of Highway 101 north of Wellsona Road.

The Nissan Sentra “collided head-on with (the truck) in the No. 1 lane at an unknown speed,” the CHP release stated.

Arrelo Santiago sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash, the agency said, while Alvizo Diaz sustained major injuries and was transported to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo.

Martinez complained of pain to first responders and was treated on the scene, the CHP said, but refused to be transported to a hospital.

Alvizo Diaz was placed under arrest and will be booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail when he is released from Sierra Vista, the CHP said in the release.

“Alcohol was a factor in the crash,” the agency said.

Original Story:

One person was killed Tuesday night in a crash on Highway 101 near Paso Robles that left two other people injured, according to Cal Fire.

“Extrication was needed to rescue victims from the wreckage,” Cal Fire said Wednesday morning on Twitter .

Two patients were transported to the trauma center at Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo, while a third was pronounced dead at the scene, Cal Fire said.

Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services responded to the fatal crash along with Cal Fire.

