18-year-old dies while snowmobiling with friends in NY. ‘Worst thing to ever witness’

An 18-year-old was killed after a snowmobile accident in upstate New York, police said.

Police were dispatched to an area near a highway in Gloversville after receiving a report of a crash on the evening of March 14, according to a police news release.

On arrival they found an unconscious snowmobile rider surrounded by a group of people, including fellow riders and one passerby, who were trying to provide aid.

Firefighters and EMS personnel came onto the scene, and the unconscious man was taken to a nearby hospital. He was pronounced dead shortly before 10 p.m.

The man was later identified as 18-year-old Skyler Olmstead from Fonda, a nearby town, police said.

“Worst thing to ever witness watched one of my best friends take his last breath,” a friend wrote on Facebook . “Love you brother.”

“I’m lost for words ,” another person wrote. “My heart breaks for the family and friends of Skyler Olmstead.”

Police believe the accident did not involve other vehicles, but the incident remains under investigation.

Snowmobile accidents resulted in 91 injuries and 19 deaths in New York between 2021 and 2022, representing a decrease from previous years, according to government data.

Gloversville is about 50 miles northwest of Albany.

