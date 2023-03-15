Meghan 'Not Brave Enough' To Return For King's Coronation, Ex-Royal Aide Claims: Stunning Prediction Harry Will Go Alone Because Markle 'Will Refuse to Face Music'

mega

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have yet to announce whether they'll accept King Charles ' invitation to his coronation ceremony in May, but Princess Diana 's former butler Paul Burrell has a hunch it may just be a solo trip for the Duke of Sussex.

"It's likely to be incredibly uncomfortable for them if they attend, particularly Meghan," he insisted to a news outlet. "Are they prepared to face the music?"



Burrell admitted he doesn't think the Suits alum is "brave or strong enough to be there" since "she'd have to look in the eyes of a family she's pushed under the bus."

"But I think Harry may come alone and she's probably told him she won't be able to be by his side with him if he does attend," he added.



Tensions between the monarchy and the Sussexes have only heightened over the past several months, as Harry shaded his father, stepmom, brother and more in Spare , his memoir that debuted in January. The author's harsh words are probably what prompted Charles to abruptly evict the pair from Frogmore Cottage , an announcement made earlier this month.

The sovereign's bold move likely didn't sit well with the couple, which is why royal expert Christopher Andersen believes Charles may extend an olive branch and offer them an apartment in Buckingham Palace instead.

"The last thing Charles wants is to look like a heartless landlord . The king also needs to throw Harry a lifeline — a place where he can bring his family — and feel safe if, at the last minute, the Sussexes decide to show up for the coronation," Andersen previously explained to another publication.



"It remains to be seen whether this will be enough to coax Harry and Meghan back to London for the big day," he said. "Given all the flak they've been getting on both sides of the pond , it's just as likely the Sussexes will opt to shelter in place."

The Mirror reported Burrell's quotes, which he originally gave to Closer .