Preventing timber theft

Aitkin County’s forests bless us with opportunity. We enjoy them for birdwatching, hunting and simply for their beauty. Many of us also harvest timber in our woods to improve wildlife habitat and provide income. Considering the length of time it takes to grow trees, harvesting them is something most of us will experience only once in our lives—so it’s important to do it right.

Are you a landowner who has been approached by a logger who offers to harvest timber in return for money? Think twice and do your homework before proceeding to avoid becoming a victim.

It’s unfortunate, but there is timber theft occurring in Aitkin County. There are instances where a logger will not pay anywhere near what the timber is worth or will not pay the landowner at all. There are other cases where people will steal decorative birch poles or black spruce tops from private land without the landowner’s knowledge. There are also occurrences where trees may be harvested by an adjacent property owner when the property lines are not clear. These are three examples of “timber theft.”

Aitkin County Sheriff Dan Guida said, “We have had zero instances of timber theft reported to (the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Department) in the last two years. That certainly does not mean the thefts are not happening but it does mean our office is not being called to investigate them. I would not doubt this type of theft has occurred as there are loggers who are less reputable, but the vast majority of our local loggers are not.”

According to a Wall Street Journal (www.wsj.com) article by Lyndsie Bourgon from June of last year, “Thirty percent of the world’s wood trade involves timber that was poached–illegally harvested from public or private land.” There is no reasonable estimation of the amount of timber theft occurring locally, statewide or regionally, however.

Successful sale

Selling standing timber is quite common, but there is a “right” way to perform a timber sale. Here is some advice to make sure you have a successful timber harvest:

The first step toward a successful timber harvest is to work with a professional forester. Much like buying a home is easier when you have an experienced real estate agent, a timber harvest is a major event that can benefit from expert help. A forester might work for a government agency or be a private consultant. Either way, their goal is to represent the landowner’s interests. While foresters charge a fee, the benefit of having one on your team will far outweigh the costs.

“I had a friend who is a widow and she was hoping to hire a logger to do some timber stand improvement on her land. After some consulting and checking of references, she contracted a local logger and had a great experience with the process,” said Guida.

The Gustins

T.J. and Tiffany Gustin, Aitkin, held a timber sale last winter. With their hunting property partially bordering county and state land T.J. contacted DNR forester Troy Holcomb “to show me the lines.” Their discussion progressed to working out a timber sale. “Overall it went great, he went in and looked at all the various types of trees, he advertised, they nailed the bids down, he did all the paperwork,” said T.J. “We chose the best bid for us. They charged 13% of the total sale and it was well worth it.”

When explaining the process, T.J. said, “It was quite interesting, he (Holcomb) mapped everything out and created a GPS program so when the loggers came in, they had the program in their machine, so they knew exactly where they were and what they could and couldn’t cut. We didn’t have to worry about anything.”

Tiffany added, “The main thing for us is we wanted certain areas not cut. Troy did a great job identifying areas and making recommendations for long-term maintenance and health of the land.” The Gustins worked with Aitkin County Soil and Water as well with a plan to have more wildlife on their property. They described it as being over mature, “Trees were falling down, it was getting to be a mess.”

Estimates were provided to the Gustins in terms of the timber inventory. “This was the smoothest process we have ever had,” said T.J. “I just drove down there to watch them, I didn’t have to do anything.”

“It’s quite interesting, they put drones up in the air and you can see what they do,” noted T.J.

the plan

Your forester will help identify portions of your woods that need to be harvested because it has aging or unhealthy trees, or where wildlife habitat could be created or enhanced. Next, they will measure and evaluate the trees in need of harvest. Timber resources can be tough to appraise, it is important to know what you have before being sold.

This information is then used to develop a timber sale contract. The contract clearly states who the seller and the purchaser are, as well as the species, volume and value of the timber to be harvested. It also includes where the harvesting will occur, when the work will be done, what the down payment will be and other details like contractor insurance, specific regulations about the process, damage penalties and special conditions unique to the property or landowner.

Harvesting timber without a contract would be like owning a store and letting shoppers pay whatever they want—or nothing at all.

Once the appraisal and contract are done, the forester can help you with marketing your timber sale for competitive bids and selecting an appropriate logging contractor. During the harvest, your forester can monitor the progress and quality of work.

Many landowners sell their timber on a “lump sum” basis. This means they’re paid a set amount to remove timber from a certain area. If there’s more timber in the area than originally thought, the landowner doesn’t get any extra money for it. The lump sum method can seem attractive because landowners receive cash up front. While that’s straightforward and simple, it requires a thorough and accurate timber appraisal beforehand.

A more fair and accurate method for selling timber is the “consumer scale” method. This means the wood is weighed or measured at its end destination and the landowner is paid based on that measurement. While the consumer scale method is slightly more complicated than the lump sum method, it ensures landowners receive payment for the exact amount of timber harvested from their property. Your forester can help you work through the steps of this method.

Thoughtful, well-designed timber sales can help manage woods for health, longevity and wildlife habitat while also earning landowners money. However, the process is not necessarily easy to navigate. So, consider finding a forester when you are making decisions that impact your woodland—you’ll be glad you did.

A DNR Forestry office near you is more than happy to help find a forester to fit your needs. You can locate your nearest DNR forester at www.dnr.state.mn.us/woodlands/cfm-map.html.

If you are a victim of timber theft, report the matter to the sheriff’s department at 218-927-7435 for investigation and possible submission to the Aitkin County Attorney’s office for potential criminal charges. There are foresters who can complete a timber theft appraisal and help a landowner pursue a court case. Timber theft can be criminally prosecuted as a felony and the owner whose timber was stolen can seek restitution.