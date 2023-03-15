Open in App
Peoria, AZ
Garcia appointment nearly derailed at Peoria Unified

4 days ago

A woman with a vague complaint about Peoria Unified Special Education Coordinator Lori Garcia nearly derailed her appointment as Executive Director of Exceptional Student Services, March 9.

A woman named Laticia Allen spoke during the agenda item stating she received a letter from Garcia in January stating that Garcia would stop the school transportation of her daughter, a special education student, if she did not comply with Garcia’s request.

But Allen did not say what the request was. She handed out papers to the board members but did not provide any more details about her complaint, other than to say that the board should not appoint Garcia to her new job, which is a promotion.

After the public comment section, Superintendent Jason Reynolds said Garcia has been an exemplary employee and Chief Personnel Officer Laura Vesely said that the district was just recognized for exceptional student services exceeding the statewide participation target for post school outcomes under Garcia’s direction.

The statewide participation target rate was 80%, while Peoria Unified had a rate of 95% along with exceeding the statewide engagement rate of 72.4%.

Vesely said Garcia went through three rounds of interviews. She added that more than 20 individuals participated in the interview process including teachers, parents, principals, site administrators, classified staff as well as district administrators, and Ms. Garcia was “unanimously our top lead, and I think that speaks to her work, not only in Peoria, but across the state.”

Leading up to the vote, Rooks and Hill were not won over by Garcia’s credentials. Rooks said she has had concerns brought to her from her “special ed family,” but did not name any concerns.

“I just think we need to be very cautious about this,” Rooks said.

Hill said that regarding the complaint, “I guess I am just trying to process this because this is the first time I am hearing about it.”

The final vote capped possibly even more confusion than the vague complaint.

At first glance, it appeared Garcia would not be approved.

The motion to approve Garcia failed 2-2 with President David Sandoval and governing boardmember Melissa Ewing voting yes, Heather Rooks voting no and Rebecca Hill abstaining.
Boardmember Bill Sorensen was not present.

However, Board Docs, the software that runs the district’s public meetings, experienced a glitch in its workflow during that voting item and when the governing board voted, the software recorded the motion as “failed,” said PUSD spokeswoman Danielle Airey said.

The district received a legal opinion from the governing board’s attorney, the district’s attorney and Arizona School Board Association’s attorney regarding the motion to approve Garcia as the Executive Director for Exceptional Student Services effective July 1, 2023. Airey said all three attorneys indicated that the motion passed with the vote of two yea, one nay, one abstain, and one absent.

Governing board policy states, “All motions shall be carried by a majority of the members who vote, or as otherwise required by law.”

“The legal opinions all clarify that an abstention is not a vote but does count toward a quorum. Stating that, ‘a motion will pass if it is approved by a majority of the members voting on an issue, and an abstention is not a vote. An abstention is equivalent to acquiescing to the vote of the majority,’” Airey said.

The governing board also appointed Karie Burns as the Director of Federal Programs, March 9.

Philip Haldiman can be reached at phaldiman@iniusa.org, or on Twitter @philiphaldiman. We’d like to invite our readers to submit their civil comments, pro or con, on this issue. Email AZOpinions@iniusa.org.

