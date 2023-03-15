2 Killed in Shooting at Portland Airport Hotel

Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

A shooting at the Portland Airport Embassy Suites at around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning has left two people dead, according to the Port of Portland Police. Guests staying at the hotel said they heard “10 to 12” gunshots and saw blood splattered on the floor as police officers ushered them out of the building to a safe place. As caution tape was thrown up around the crime scene and blankets were handed out to rattled guests, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Department’s East County Major Crimes Team began an investigation into the shooting. Twitter user @gailendavid said he was staying at the hotel at the time of the shooting, tweeting that “the sound of gunfire… woke me from a sound sleep at about 2:15 AM I think. Then the screams were indescribably horrific. They’ve not stopped.” The victims have been confirmed as a man and a woman, though they have not yet been identified.

Read it at KATU