Open in App
Philadelphia, PA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Yankees, live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch MLB Spring Training

By FTW Staff,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d7uM5_0lJt9sBS00

The Philadelphia Phillies suffered a disappointing loss to their divisional rivals the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday, losing 15-5 in Grapefruit League action. However, they will have an opportunity to rebound as they travel to face the New York Yankees at George M. Steinbrenner Field on Wednesday.

The Yankees, on the other hand, have been on fire this spring, winning six of their nine games so far, and they will be looking to continue their impressive run of form against the Phillies.

We have you covered throughout Spring Training, here is everything you need to know to watch or stream the game this afternoon.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Yankees

  • When: Wednesday, March 15
  • Time: 1:05 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch now)

MLB Odds and Betting Lines

MLB odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were last updated Wednesday at 11:35 a.m. ET.

Philadelphia Phillies (+110) vs. New York Yankees (-140)

O/U: 7.5

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Philadelphia, PA newsLocal Philadelphia, PA
Best bets: 2023 Phillies World Series odds, win total and more
Philadelphia, PA5 hours ago
Sixers vs. Bulls game preview: Lineups, how to watch, broadcast info
Chicago, IL2 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
John Calipari rudely referred to Kansas State’s Markquis Nowell as ‘little kid’ after he torched Kentucky
Manhattan, KS15 hours ago
Virginia Tech students sang ‘Enter Sandman’ after the NCAA banned the school from playing it and it was so much better
Blacksburg, VA16 hours ago
Why Penny Hardaway tossed a water bottle across the court in Memphis' loss to FAU
Boca Raton, FL1 day ago
NBA fans rightfully roasted Paul George for saying he 'hung banners' during his time with the Pacers
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
Aaron Rodgers’ guaranteed salary provides another big hurdle in trade talks with Jets
Green Bay, WI48 minutes ago
The best kicker in Washington's NFL history
Washington, DC2 hours ago
Michigan basketball player to enter NCAA transfer portal
Ann Arbor, MI19 hours ago
C.J. Gardner-Johnson joined the Lions on the most bizarre deal of NFL free agency
Detroit, MI12 hours ago
Former NFL Washington player warns free agents
Washington, DC4 hours ago
Takeaways from Colorado’s first spring practice presser: Coach Prime and Shedeur Sanders speak
Boulder, CO17 minutes ago
Adam Thielen's new contract with Panthers puts Vikings request for pay cut to shame
Minneapolis, MN12 hours ago
Panthers WR Adam Thielen's kids announce signing by singing 'Sweet Caroline'
Charlotte, NC11 hours ago
2023 mock draft roundup 5.0: Experts predict Colts' selection
Indianapolis, IN1 hour ago
Best photos of new Dolphins DB DeShon Elliott
Miami, FL2 hours ago
Broncos officially announce all 10 free agent signings
Denver, CO2 days ago
Lakers will reportedly work out Tristan Thompson and Tony Bradley
Los Angeles, CA2 hours ago
Buffalo Bills release former Georgia WR after five years
Buffalo, NY22 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy