Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Yankees, live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch MLB Spring Training

The Philadelphia Phillies suffered a disappointing loss to their divisional rivals the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday, losing 15-5 in Grapefruit League action. However, they will have an opportunity to rebound as they travel to face the New York Yankees at George M. Steinbrenner Field on Wednesday.

The Yankees, on the other hand, have been on fire this spring, winning six of their nine games so far, and they will be looking to continue their impressive run of form against the Phillies.

We have you covered throughout Spring Training, here is everything you need to know to watch or stream the game this afternoon.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Yankees

When: Wednesday, March 15

Wednesday, March 15 Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

1:05 p.m. ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: fuboTV (watch now)

MLB Odds and Betting Lines

MLB odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were last updated Wednesday at 11:35 a.m. ET.

Philadelphia Phillies (+110) vs. New York Yankees (-140)

O/U: 7.5

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.