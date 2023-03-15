Rensselaer County announces electronic recycling event

TROY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — On Saturday, March 25, the Rensselaer County Legislature and the Environmental Management Council are hosting a countywide electronics recycling event. From 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., residents can bring acceptable items to the Rensselaer County Office Building parking lot at 1600 7th Avenue in Troy.

Accepted items are:

Air Conditioners/Dehumidifiers Hubs/Routers (Computer Networking Devices) Printers/Copiers/Fax Machines/Scanners Appliances: Washers, Dryers, and other metal-based appliances Ink Cartridges Safes and Strong Boxes Audio/Video Equipment Keyboards Scientific Equipment Business Machines Laptops Servers Cable or Satellite Receivers LCD Monitors/Terminals Tables Cash Registers Mailing Equipment Telecommunications Equipment Cell Phones/Smart Phones Mainframe/Midrange Typewriters Circuit Boards Metal Objects: Bikes, Swing Sets, Basketball Hoops, Grills, Washers, Dryers UPS Units (battery backups) Computers/Towers Mice (Computer Pointing Device) VCR, DVD, and DVR Players Computer Peripherals Miscellaneous Electronic Scrap Video Game Systems and Accessories Digital Converter Boxes Network Equipment Video Game Systems and Accessories Electronic/Video Game Consoles PDAs (Personal Digital Assistants) Wiring and Cabling Household Appliances: Toasters, Microwaves, etc. Portable Digital Music Players

Any questions can be directed to ProTek Recycling at (518) 874-1001. Items that will not be accepted are:

Televisions (including tube TVs, Flat, LCD, etc.) Cleaning Products/Fluids CRT Computer Monitors Paint/Paint Cans Alkaline Batteries (Household) Refrigerators Dishwashers Tires (for cars and trucks) Fluorescent Lamps and Lightbulbs Toxic or Hazardous Materials Liquid/Powdered Chemicals Wood/glass/plastic Radioactive, Volatile, Highly Flammable, Explosive, Biomedical, Infectious Materials

