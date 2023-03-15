Open in App
Troy, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Rensselaer County announces electronic recycling event

By Ben Mitchell,

4 days ago

TROY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — On Saturday, March 25, the Rensselaer County Legislature and the Environmental Management Council are hosting a countywide electronics recycling event. From 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., residents can bring acceptable items to the Rensselaer County Office Building parking lot at 1600 7th Avenue in Troy.

Accepted items are:

Air Conditioners/Dehumidifiers Hubs/Routers (Computer Networking Devices) Printers/Copiers/Fax Machines/Scanners
Appliances: Washers, Dryers, and other metal-based appliances Ink Cartridges Safes and Strong Boxes
Audio/Video Equipment Keyboards Scientific Equipment
Business Machines Laptops Servers
Cable or Satellite Receivers LCD Monitors/Terminals Tables
Cash Registers Mailing Equipment Telecommunications Equipment
Cell Phones/Smart Phones Mainframe/Midrange Typewriters
Circuit Boards Metal Objects: Bikes, Swing Sets, Basketball Hoops, Grills, Washers, Dryers UPS Units (battery backups)
Computers/Towers Mice (Computer Pointing Device) VCR, DVD, and DVR Players
Computer Peripherals Miscellaneous Electronic Scrap Video Game Systems and Accessories
Digital Converter Boxes Network Equipment Video Game Systems and Accessories
Electronic/Video Game Consoles PDAs (Personal Digital Assistants) Wiring and Cabling
Household Appliances: Toasters, Microwaves, etc. Portable Digital Music Players
Stillwater announces cleanup day on May 6

Any questions can be directed to ProTek Recycling at (518) 874-1001. Items that will not be accepted are:

Televisions (including tube TVs, Flat, LCD, etc.) Cleaning Products/Fluids
CRT Computer Monitors Paint/Paint Cans
Alkaline Batteries (Household) Refrigerators
Dishwashers Tires (for cars and trucks)
Fluorescent Lamps and Lightbulbs Toxic or Hazardous Materials
Liquid/Powdered Chemicals Wood/glass/plastic
Radioactive, Volatile, Highly Flammable, Explosive, Biomedical, Infectious Materials
