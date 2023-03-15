Pedro Pascal would “love to” do another movie with Nicholas Cage

In April 2022, an unusual movie starring Nicholas Cage and Pedro Pascal was released. The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent was about a movie star named Nic Cage whose career is dwindling, and so he takes a strange job that quickly spirals out of control. One particular scene in the movie has recently spawned a huge number of memes, but Pascal isn’t focused on that. He’s mostly thinking about the fact that he’d be really interested in doing another movie with Cage.

Pedro Pascal and Nicholas Cage made a movie with an unusual premise

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent is a strange movie, even by the standards of Cage’s eclectic career. In the movie, he plays Nic Cage, an actor. In the film, Nic is a has-been who is now broke. To earn some money, he accepts an offer from a rich fan, Javi, played by Pascal .

Javi is willing to pay Nic $1 million to come to his birthday party. The struggling star agrees, but the event quickly becomes more complicated than he expected. The CIA is moving in to take down Javi’s business, which happens to be arms dealing. At the same time, Nic and Javi become friends, even discussing the possibility of writing screenplays together.

The duo’s unlikely friendship is one of the compelling parts of the movie, and it recently caught the imagination of the meme-making creators on TikTok.

One scene became a meme on TikTok

Starcasm reports that one scene from the movie has generated a firestorm of memes. In this scene, the men are in a car, and Cage looks exhausted, frightened, and defeated. Pascal, on the other hand, is driving the car, and his expression is nearly manic with delight.

The intense expressions on the men’s faces, combined with the stark contrast between their moods, made people on TikTok take notice. They started imposing cutouts of Pascal and Cage from the scene on their own backgrounds and using their expressions to illustrate their own conflicts.

For example, the memes may show the difference between their partner’s feelings and theirs when they’re able to control the music in the car. Or how their parent feels about their decision to take a gap year before starting college versus their excitement at the idea.

Pedro Pascal would “love to” do another movie with Nicholas Cage

Becoming a part of endless memes doesn’t seem to matter very much to Pascal, who isn’t very active on social media. In a red-carpet interview with Ash Crossan from Entertainment Tonight, she mentioned the memes from The Heartbreaking Weight of Massive Talent , saying they were “all over the internet.”

Pascal appeared to be unaware of the memes, but when she clarified for him which part of the movie inspired them, he was enthusiastic about it.

Pedro Pascal attends an event for “The Mandalorian” season 3. I Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

“It’s a great scene,” he said, adding “I’m very very very proud of that movie.” When asked by Crossan if he would do another movie with Cage the actor said, “I would love to.”

The two actors seem to get along and also create a strong movie together. Pascal openly admires Cage , who is definitely not falling out of favor like his character in the movie. Time will tell if they will ever reunite for another movie, but Pascal is clearly open to the idea. And if they do, who knows what kind of memes will come from it?