‘American Idol’: Adriel Carrión Still Hears Katy Perry’s Criticism of His Song Choice in His ‘Nightmares’

Over the years, American Idol has seen countless aspiring singers audition for the chance to showcase their talents to the world. On season 19 of the long-running competition show , then-18-year-old Adriel Carrión auditioned for a shot on the show. He made it to the Hollywood round, but his song choice for his performance became his downfall.

Adriel Carrion from ‘American Idol’ | Eric McCandless/Getty Images

Adriel Carrión performed on ‘American Idol’ season 19

Carrión’s audition for the show wasn’t televised, but he made it to the top 64 singers in the Hollywood round of the show. He was in a duet with Anthony Guzman called “Double AA.”

The duo was originally going to sing “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” by Tears for Fears, but at the last second, they changed their song to “Watermelon Sugar” by Harry Styles.

“Watermelon Sugar” was released on Styles’ 2019 album Fine Line . It went on to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Adriel Carrión is haunted by Katy Perry’s criticism

Carrión reflected on his time on the show — and his awkward performance of “Watermelon Sugar” — in a February 2023 TikTok video. “SHE IS IN MY NIGHTMARES NOW!!” he shared in the caption.

In the video, Carrion and Guzman prepared to sing a duet during the Hollywood round. “We have officially banned everyone from singing ‘Watermelon Sugar,'” Perry told the singers from the judges’ table.

When judge Lionel Richie asked the duo what they would be performing, Guzman replied, “We’re gonna do something sweet for you.” Perry, for her part, wasn’t excited for what she thought was coming, saying, “Not ‘Watermelon Sugar.’”

Both singers appeared disappointed as Guzman queued the band. “I can’t take another ‘Watermelon Sugar,'” Perry quipped. “Is this ‘Watermelon Sugar?'”

The clip from the show ended and Carrión shared his reaction to the performance years later. “It’s the way that it has been three years and I’m still traumatized by this moment,” he joked. “I could be getting my beauty rest and all I hear in my nightmare is, ‘Not “Watermelon Sugar.”‘”

Katy Perry and Lionel Richie on judging ‘American Idol’ contestants

Perry and Richie have been a judge on the reality series along with country singer Luke Bryan since 2018. The new panel is known for their often-welcoming and lighthearted energy: even when Perry didn’t want to hear another performance of “Watermelon Sugar,” she was chuckling.

Perry told Us Weekly that her approach to judging is to help, not hurt, the contestants.

“I don’t think any of us believe in being nasty,” she said. “I think what we believe in is being constructive and giving constructive criticism because it doesn’t help anyone and people are really sensitive and we understand because we’ve all walked into a room like that at one time in our lives.”

Richie clarified what he believes their approach to be. “I think I’m going to change the word ‘nasty’ to ‘brutally honest,'” he said. “I think ‘nasty’ only implies that we’re going to hurt someone.”