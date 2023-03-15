Lisa Marie Presley’s Friendship With Alanis Morisette Was ‘Ironic’: They Bonded Over Elvis Presley’s Infamous Peanut Butter and Banana Sandwich

Lisa Marie Presley’s fans were surprised to see Alanis Morisette perform at her memorial service in Jan. 2023. Many were unaware the women were friends as the singer performed her 2021 single “Real” in front of the Memphis estate . However, the longtime pals’ first meeting was “Ironic.” They bonded over Elvis Presley ‘s infamous peanut butter and banana sandwich.

Lisa Marie Presley’s death shocked the entertainment industry

After experiencing cardiac arrest at her Calabasas home, Lisa Marie Presley died in January 2023, reported People Magazine . On Jan. 12, Presley’s mom, Priscilla , shared on social media that her daughter was rushed to the hospital.

Shortly after Priscilla’s initial remarks, a statement about Lisa Marie’s death was released. “Priscilla Presley and the Presley family are shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Lisa Marie,” the statement read. “They are profoundly grateful for the support, love, and prayers of everyone. They ask for privacy during this very difficult time.”

The next day, it was announced that Presley would be buried at Graceland. A memorial service on Jan. 22 featured family members and friends who memorialized the “Lights Out” singer. One of these friends was singer Alanis Morisette, who struck up a friendship with Presley in 1995.

Lisa Marie Presley and Alanis Morisette bonded over Elvis Presley’s peanut butter and banana sandwich

When she met Lisa Marie Presley, Alanis Morisette was in the center of a whirlwind surrounding the success of 1995’s Jagged Little Pill . Rolling Stone reported their first meeting was “ironic,” as Morisette was enjoying a peanut butter and banana sandwich when they were introduced. [“Ironic” is the name of Morisette’s first worldwide hit single.]

Morissette reportedly was staying at a rental home in Malibu, California, when Presley arrived to say hello. They became fast friends.

Presley reportedly lent an empathetic ear as Morissette discussed dealing with her newfound fame. Their friendship lasted over 25 years.

Lisa Marie Presley debunked a theory surrounding her father’s famous sandwich

Lisa Marie has fun memories of her famous father, but none revolve around food . “What I remember is him waking me up to do things, you know?” she told Good Morning America .

“Like, get in the golf cart and take me, you know, for a ride in the middle of the night, in the wee hours of the morning, or at some point when he probably shouldn’t have been doing that. It was always really special for me to get in the car – you know, golf cart with him, be alone with him,” Lisa Marie said.

She claims she never saw her father eat the legendary fried peanut butter and banana sandwiches that are so closely associated with him. “I never saw him eat one of those, to be honest with you, and I finally just had one, like, I took a bite about a year ago,” she told ABC News in 2003.

Lisa Marie Presley is buried beside her son, Benjamin Keough, in Graceland’s Meditation Garden. Also interred are her father, Elvis Presley, grandparents Vernon and Gladys Presley, and her Great-Grandmother, Minnie Mae Presley. She is survived by her mother, Priscilla, and daughters, Riley Keough, Harper, and Finley Lockwood.