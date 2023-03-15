Open in App
Miami, FL
See more from this location?
CBS Miami

Five years since FIU pedestrian bridge collapse that killed six

By Jacqueline Quynh,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08hXbV_0lJt7o7200

Five years since FIU pedestrian bridge collapse that killed six 02:29

MIAMI - Wednesday marked 5 years since the FIU bridge collapse, a new bridge is set to begin construction next year, however, one victim's family is speaking out to make sure this never happens anywhere else in the state.

"Today is a very sad moment for us, it does not hurt as much as 5 years ago, but it still hurts, we're still in the grief, in the recovery process," Orlando Duran, Alexa's father said.

Duran was one of the 6 victims. She was an FIU student when she was killed, and her family still lives with the pain of her loss each day.

"I don't know if this will ever go away, so every year that we can we will come over here, and remember her, and the other victims, of the tragedy, we are here to remember something that should not have happened," her father explained.

The bridge was being built in the city of Sweetwater as a safety measure so that students did not have to cross the busy highway to get to and from its Modesto A. Maidique campus.

The National Transportation Safety Board's final report on the collapse cited design problems and inadequate oversight. It faulted the firms involved in the project and Florida International University for failing to act once extensive cracking appeared during the construction of the pedestrian bridge. The agency said they should have halted work and shut down the road beneath it.

"If you look at the presentation that Florida Department of Transportation made on February 28th, you will see anytime work on the bridge is going to be undertaken, that would impact the road, the road is going to be closed," Kenneth Jessell, FIU President said.

However, construction over roadways is still a common practice, something Alexa's family wants to change.

"But we're very active in proposing that they will implement something like Alexa's law," Orlando Duran said.

Construction is set to begin in early 2024, and expected to take two years for completion.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Florida State newsLocal Florida State
Two fatal shootings in Miami Beach prompt curfew, emergency order
Miami Beach, FL1 day ago
School campus disruptions amplified by social media stir parental concern
Fort Lauderdale, FL9 hours ago
Spring break brings 'Oklahoma drills' to South Florida's sandy beaches
Fort Lauderdale, FL3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Two deadly shootings in Miami Beach risk idling city's tourism engine
Miami Beach, FL10 hours ago
Fort Lauderdale spring break season has been calm -- so far
Fort Lauderdale, FL14 hours ago
Miami Beach commissioners reject curfew for next weekend
Miami Beach, FL16 hours ago
"We do not want Spring Break" Miami Beach Mayor Gelber on yearly chaos and violence
Miami Beach, FL4 hours ago
Traffic impacted near Golden Glades after truck strikes overpass
Miami, FL3 days ago
Miami-Dade to honor fallen officer Cesar "Echy" Echaverry
Miami, FL1 day ago
North Miami Beach unveils new MLK statue
North Miami Beach, FL13 hours ago
Suspected serial mail thief sought in West Miami
Miami, FL14 hours ago
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Miami, several blocks closed
Miami, FL5 days ago
Miami police stress personal watercraft safety as we head into Summer
Miami, FL5 days ago
Elderly woman shot in NE Miami-Dade
Miami, FL3 days ago
Woman killed after being ejected during chain collision crash
Miami Gardens, FL5 days ago
Hollywood's 'walkway idea' would extend beach walk to the south
Miami, FL3 days ago
Police-involved shooting under investigation in North Miami Beach
North Miami Beach, FL4 days ago
21-year-old woman dies in crash in Miami Gardens
Miami Gardens, FL6 days ago
Arrests made following brawl at Miami Northwestern High School
Miami, FL4 days ago
Def Leppard’s drummer assaulted outside Fort Lauderdale hotel
Fort Lauderdale, FL5 days ago
Person struck by train in Aventura
Aventura, FL6 days ago
Couple posed as golfers, broke into cars at country clubs: Sheriff
Jupiter, FL4 days ago
Miami spring break tourists robbed at gunpoint: 'I don't know if I will come back'
Miami, FL5 days ago
Fire breaks out in Northwest Miami-Dade fleamarket
Miami, FL7 days ago
Miami-Dade Special Response Team shot at while executing warrant
Miami, FL6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy