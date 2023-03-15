Open in App
News Channel 34

WATCH: Adoptable Pet of the Day, meet Farrah

By Noah Holloway,

4 days ago

March 15th – Meet Farrah!

Farrah is an 2 year-old spayed female dog.

Farrah, first of all, loves this ball so much. She has been going at it since she came in here.

Clearly, she’s full energy and she’s great with the dogs. So if you have a dog already, she’s going to just make you both tired.

If your interested in Farrah, she is here at BC Humane Society.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Binghamton Agway

