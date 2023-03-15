The Flash Movie Funko Pop Wave 2 Is Up For Pre-Order

Funko and DC offered up an appetizer of Pop figures based on the upcoming The Flash movie last month featuring Flash, Supergirl, and Michael Keaton's Batman, but with the film coming up fast on June 16th we're getting into the main course. A new wave that includes 8 Funko Pops with Pop Ride and Pop Moment additions in the common lineup has gone up for pre-order along with several exclusives. All of the details you need can be found below, and pre-orders for most of the new and previously released Pops in The Flash movie lineup can be found here at Entertainment Earth with free U.S. shipping on orders $59+ with 10% off in-stock items using our exclusive link. Exclusives are highlighted, and links will be updated as they go live.

Note that these The Flash movie Pops launched alongside action figures and vehicles from Spin Master and McFarlane Toys this morning , so this is turning to be a big day for Flash movie merch.

What is The Flash about?



Warner Bros. describes the film as follows: "Worlds collide in " The Flash " when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no Super Heroes to turn to. That is, unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian... albeit not the one he's looking for. Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry's only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?"

Warner Bros. Discovery clearly believes they've got a hit on their hands with The Flash, which might explain why they're pressing through all of the controversy surrounding Ezra Miller. CEO David Zaslav had the following to say about the film:

"We're also excited for the release of for DC films this year, starting with 'Shazam' in two weeks, and followed by 'The Flash,' which James Gunn called one of the greatest superhero movies ever made a masterpiece," Zaslav revealed in a recent earnings call . "I saw it and loved it. It's a wow. I can't wait for 'The Flash' to hit the theaters in June."

The Flash hits theaters on June 16th.