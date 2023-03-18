Utah college basketball transfer portal tracker

Utah Tech guard Isaiah Pope (21) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Arizona, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Tucson, Ariz. | Rick Scuteri, Associated Press

There is plenty of player movement each offseason now in college basketball thanks to the NCAA transfer portal.

Here is a running list of players from the state of Utah’s seven Division I men’s college basketball programs — Utah, BYU, Utah State, Weber State, Southern Utah, Utah Valley and Utah Tech — who have reportedly entered the portal so far. The list will be updated as players announce their intentions.

Utah

Jaxon Brenchley, guard

Mike Saunders Jr., guard ➡️ New school: McNeese State

BYU

Braeden Moore, forward

Hao Dong, forward

Utah State

Cade Potter, forward

Weber State

Abdul Noor-Beyah, guard

Sebastian Gahse, forward

Keith Dinwiddie, guard

JJ Louden, guard

Southern Utah

Amound Anderson, guard

Utah Tech