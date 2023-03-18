Open in App
Utah State
Deseret News

Utah college basketball transfer portal tracker

By Brandon Judd,

1 day ago
Utah Tech guard Isaiah Pope (21) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Arizona, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Tucson, Ariz. | Rick Scuteri, Associated Press

There is plenty of player movement each offseason now in college basketball thanks to the NCAA transfer portal.

Here is a running list of players from the state of Utah’s seven Division I men’s college basketball programs — Utah, BYU, Utah State, Weber State, Southern Utah, Utah Valley and Utah Tech — who have reportedly entered the portal so far. The list will be updated as players announce their intentions.

Utah

  • Jaxon Brenchley, guard
  • Mike Saunders Jr., guard ➡️ New school: McNeese State

BYU

  • Braeden Moore, forward
  • Hao Dong, forward

Utah State

  • Cade Potter, forward

Weber State

  • Abdul Noor-Beyah, guard
  • Sebastian Gahse, forward
  • Keith Dinwiddie, guard
  • JJ Louden, guard

Southern Utah

  • Amound Anderson, guard

Utah Tech

  • Isaiah Pope, guard
  • Trey Edmonds, forward
  • Frank Staine, guard
  • Trevon Allfrey, forward

