Open in App
Columbus, OH
See more from this location?
WDTN

Mild winter leads to millions in savings for Ohio

By Jamie Ostroff,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YDnTc_0lJt0nGW00

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) — A mild winter has led to millions of dollars in savings for local governments and the State of Ohio.

The winter of 2022-2023 will end next week as one of the least snowy in central Ohio’s history. Having less ice to clear from roadways frees more resources to use later in the year.

Lamont Shelton, now a transportation manager at the Ohio Department of Transportation’s Delaware facility, drove snowplows for 22 years. He said this winter was the mildest he can remember.

Ohio 2nd Amendment bill moving through Statehouse

“It actually helps save money because there’s no wear and tear on the dump trucks,” Shelton said.

ODOT has also saved millions of dollars on salt. The salt barn in Delaware County sits nearly full, despite not receiving a refill this winter. Typically, Shelton said, the barn is nearly empty by mid-March.

According to ODOT, salt usage is down 40% compared to last winter. At roughly $62 per ton, and hundreds of thousands of tons saved, that adds up to millions of dollars in savings.

The salt can be saved for next winter, as long as it stays dry, Shelton said.

Scam Season: Beware of Butler County Sheriff’s Office impersonators

The City of Columbus has also seen savings. The Department of Public Works said it spent about $214,000 less on salt this winter compared to last, and half of what the city spent on salt the previous winter.

City and state officials said the savings in time and money allow them to get ahead on springtime roadwork, like filling potholes or street sweeping.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Columbus, OH newsLocal Columbus, OH
Top 5 Pizzeria Restaurants in Columbus
Columbus, OH20 hours ago
Ohio could raise speed limit from 55 to 60 mph on some roads
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Missing in Ohio: Remains of Koby Roush located
Waverly, OH2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Harrison Township asking for community input in survey
Harrison Charter Township, MI15 hours ago
Greene County to receive free Narcan kiosks
Fairborn, OH17 hours ago
Northeast Ohio’s ‘Vaccine Queen’ is back, organizing drive-through signature event Saturday for abortion-rights amendment
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Report: Not enough affordable housing for low-income Ohioans
Dayton, OH2 days ago
Columbus loses challenge to Latitude Five25 owner’s bankruptcy filing
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Gov. DeWine delivers remarks in East Palestine
East Palestine, OH2 days ago
Ohio brewpub owner says city told him to dump dumpsters
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Centerville students ask for community clothing donations
Centerville, OH20 hours ago
Emergency medicine residency applications remain lower than normal
Columbus, OH1 day ago
On Development: Bye-bye farmland
Granville, OH4 days ago
Busting Myths: How can a city with no history destroy its history? The Columbus Way
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Eight ‘knock off’ charities closed by Ohio AG Yost
Cincinnati, OH3 days ago
Fairborn, neighboring agencies respond to fire in Fairborn
Fairborn, OH1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy