Arrest made in deadly shooting outside Vancouver Safeway

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — A man suspected of killing one person and injuring three others in a shooting outside a Vancouver Safeway Saturday night is in custody, the Vancouver Police Department announced Wednesday.

Nicholas Martinell-Sterling, 28, was arrested early Wednesday morning from a home on Northeast Burton Road and Northeast 79th Avenue. He was booked into the Clark County Jail on first-degree murder, first-degree assault and drive-by shooting charges.

According to police, the incident stemmed from a confrontation between Martinell-Sterling and several other men around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

While two of the men were walking out of the store on Mill Plain Boulevard, multiple rounds were fired toward them.

The men made it to their vehicle and started to drive toward a hospital but were followed by Martinell-Sterling who continued to fire shots at them, authorities said.

Three men — aged 28, 35, 42 — and a 36-year-old woman were shot. The 28-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

PeaceHealth Southwest confirmed the shooting pursuit ended near the hospital, which forced them into a temporary lockdown.

