Model Jeff Thomas Dead at 35

By Allison Schonter,

4 days ago

Model and influencer Jeff Thomas has died after falling from an apartment balcony in Miami, Florida. Authorities discovered Thomas' body on Wednesday, March 8, law enforcement sources told TMZ . He was 35. Although an autopsy has been completed, Thomas' cause of death has not officially been ruled. His death is still under investigation. Further information is not available at this time.

The Miami-based model was signed to the London-based agency AMCK models and had a strong social media presence, boasting more than 120,000 followers on Instagram, where he was open about his mental health. On the same day of his passing, Thomas shared a photo of himself doing a cold plunge, writing in the caption, "a cold plunge a day, keeps the doctor away," along with the hashtags "wellness" and "mental health." Days earlier, Thomas unveiled a new tattoo - the word "resilience" inked onto his arm.

Throughout his career, Thomas, who on Instagram said he was also an aspiring firefighter, appeared in numerous runway shows, magazines, and commercials. He was also the founder and director of the art consultancy One Popsicle, with Thomas described on the site as having "developed a personal network that includes some of the world's most notable contemporary creators. With exclusive access to artist studios, art fairs, and global auction houses, Jeff and his colleagues nurture the artist in everyone - curating custom collections built around the unique preferences and personality of each client." The native Floridian also had close ties to A-list celebs including Megan Fox and Nicole Scherzinger.

Amid his passing , Thomas' fans and friends have paid their respects, with many of the model's most recent Instagram posts becoming places of tributes. On Thomas' final Instagram post, LA-based fashion designer Kris Haigh said Thomas "never failed to bring an up beat energy every time I saw you," adding, "We never know what people are really going through. I will use this as a reminder to ask people how they are more even when they seem happy on the outside. RIP Jeff." Thomas' modeling agent Gerald Frankowski shared, "it was a pleasure to have been your agent. You did everything you needed to do to succeed in the biz. Frustrating at times but I knew your goals and your passion to get there. More important was the friendship we developed afterwards. Your heart was always in the right place."

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.

