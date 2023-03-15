Open in App
Richland County, SC
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The State

Former Richland jail director sues county for defamation after he was fired

By Sarah Ellis,

4 days ago

Did Richland County officials know that the man they hired last summer to run the county’s troubled jail had been fired from his previous job? The county publicly said it didn’t know, but Tyrell Cato says the county was fully aware of his recent employment history when it hired him.

Now Cato, who was fired by Richland County after just more than two months on the job, is suing the county for defamation and negligence concerning public statements made about his hiring. In a lawsuit filed this week, Cato claims the county lied and damaged his reputation by saying that Cato had not been forthcoming about his employment history before he started the job.

The county’s tumultuous relationship with Cato dates back to late June 2022, when county officials interviewed him to become director of the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. He officially took on the role in early July.

Only weeks before, in late May, Cato had been fired from his previous job as director of the Kershaw County Detention Center after being accused of sexual misconduct in the workplace.

In allegations made to Kershaw’s Department of Human Resources and upheld by the Kershaw County Grievance Committee, an unnamed employee accused Cato of propositioning her for a relationship, making repeated sexual remarks and, on one occasion, using a hug as an opportunity to smell her hair, The State previously reported.

Cato was put on unpaid leave starting May 13 and was terminated following an investigation on May 24, according to county records. Cato appealed his firing, but it was unanimously upheld by the Kershaw County Grievance Committee on June 28.

In the meantime, Cato was interviewed by Richland County on June 22 and offered the job as its jail director on June 23, according to Cato’s new lawsuit against the county. He started the job on July 5.

In the following weeks, reporting by The State and other media revealed not only that Cato had been fired in Kershaw County, but that Richland County officials had not requested Cato’s employment records from the state Criminal Justice Academy until weeks after he was hired.

The Post and Courier reported at the time that Richland County Administrator Leonardo Brown said he was not aware of Cato’s firing during the hiring process, which took place in April. Brown did not respond to questions from The State about Cato’s hiring.

In his defamation lawsuit filed this week, Cato maintains both that he is innocent of the sexual harassment allegations that led to his firing in Kershaw County and that Brown and Richland County officials were actually aware of his previous firing when they allowed him to start the job.

On June 30, 2022, a week after Richland County offered him the job, Cato says in his lawsuit that Assistant County Administrator John Thompson called him to say that Brown had heard Cato was fired from Kershaw County due to sexual harassment allegations.

During that phone call, Cato says he told Thompson that it was true that he was fired but that the allegations against him were false and he was appealing his termination. According to Cato’s lawsuit, Thompson relayed that information to Brown.

But after that time, “Brown published false statements to the media … alleging that he was not aware of the false allegations against Plaintiff (Cato) before allowing him to begin his employment with Richland County,” Cato’s lawsuit says.

Cato claims in his lawsuit that in August, Brown assured Cato that Cato had done “nothing wrong” and that Brown “did not intend to take action against Plaintiff because: Plaintiff was not asked about his termination; Plaintiff was not dishonest; Plaintiff was honest when asked about his termination; and the accusations against Plaintiff were at Kershaw County and had not been proven.”

Cato was placed on unpaid leave by Richland County on Aug. 20 and then fired Sept. 9 “due to an alleged failure to inform Defendant Brown of the accusations against him,” Cato’s lawsuit says.

Cato’s lawsuit cites an interview Brown gave to WLTX TV station in September saying, “Richland County really had no reason to believe that (Cato) wasn’t in good standing with Kershaw County,” and statements made to other media that Brown “‘had no reason to believe’ and ‘no idea’ there were any outstanding allegations against (Cato) throughout the hiring process.”

Cato claims that the county’s statements regarding his hiring were defamatory and contributed to the “false insinuation” that he “is unfit for his profession.”

Cato is seeking unspecified damages from the county and Brown for “reputational harm, embarrassment, and suffering,” as well as attorney’s fees and costs associated with his lawsuit.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Richland County, SC newsLocal Richland County, SC
UPDATE: Police investigate burglary in Forest Acres, 3 in custody
Forest Acres, SC12 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Columbia Police officer recovers engagement ring
Columbia, SC10 hours ago
Shots fired outside student apartments in Columbia lead to two agency investigation
Columbia, SC21 hours ago
A Waffle House was robbed. Now a teen is behind bars in a Midlands jail, SC cops say
Elgin, SC18 hours ago
25 years, no parole for West Columbia woman convicted of trafficking meth
West Columbia, SC2 days ago
SLED charges former Lexington Police officer with misconduct, obtaining goods under false pretenses
Lexington, SC2 days ago
Authorities confirm multi-agency police pursuit preceded Sumter officer crash; suspect denied bond
Sumter, SC2 days ago
Duo accused of Kershaw mail thefts arrested
Lugoff, SC2 days ago
West Columbia Walmart evacuated after alleged bomb threat, officers investigating
West Columbia, SC1 day ago
14-year-old charged after allegedly sending threatening emails to Darlington Middle School, deputies say
Darlington, SC2 days ago
Camden store loses $15,000 in jewelry to scheme perpetrated by two men, police say
Camden, SC1 day ago
One wounded, another arrested in Sunday afternoon Cayce shooting
Cayce, SC14 hours ago
New officers join NPD
Newberry, SC1 day ago
Former Lexington officer charged in illegal purchase of gun silencers
Lexington, SC3 days ago
West Columbia woman sentenced to 25 years in prison for trafficking Methamphetamine
West Columbia, SC2 days ago
Fight inside a SC college housing complex erupts into an outside shooting, police say
Columbia, SC20 hours ago
Fire at high school in Columbia ruled suspicious, police say
Columbia, SC3 days ago
Violent crime grips Great Falls with second fatal shooting in two days
Great Falls, SC1 day ago
Centuries-old building, former jail in Lancaster could reopen to the public again
Lancaster, SC3 days ago
Warrants: ex-USC football player had AR-15 in campus apartment; another helped him get rid of it
Columbia, SC1 day ago
Former Lexington police officer arrested for misconduct
Lexington, SC3 days ago
Accused wife killer was no stranger to deputies
Aiken, SC3 days ago
SCWorks Center on Wheels in Barnwell County
Blackville, SC1 day ago
Man rams truck into police vehicles with child in back seat, sentenced in drug bust
Lexington, SC3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy