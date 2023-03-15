Open in App
Smith County, TX
See more from this location?
KETK / FOX51 News

Smith County Habitat for Humanity CEO retiring after serving East Texas for 15 years

By Christa Wood,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZeOmH_0lJstjJH00

SMITH COUNTY, Texas ( KETK ) – The Chief Executive Officer of Habitat for Humanity of Smith County is hanging up his hard hat after 15 years with the East Texas non-profit organization.

Habitat for Humanity partners with Brookshire Grocery Company to build home for East Texas family

Jack Wilson, originally from Boston, Massachusetts, will be moving to Sarasota, Florida with his wife. Wilson’s first-hand experience with the organization began in the Sunshine State while volunteering as an ‘orange shirt crew leader’ in 2001.

After closing his multi-state architectural and interior design firm in 2007, he served as Chief Operations Officer for Sarasota’s Habitat affiliate before being hired as Smith County Habitat’s CEO shortly after, in 2008.

“There have been many changes during my time here, and our affiliate has evolved by leaps and bounds,” Wilson said. “When I got here, we had built 74 homes, and soon we’ll finish construction on our 120th Habitat home in Smith County.”

Wilson was at the helm of the organization when its Critical Repairs Department was created in 2009.

Free fitness center opens in Tyler for veterans, family

“I’m so pleased with the progress we’ve made in this department. Since 2009, we’ve spent about $10 million in grant funds completing over 1,200 repairs and renovations to homes for our seniors, veterans and neighbors with disabilities,” Wilson said. “You’ve heard my speech about how important this work is, but we truly are the safety net for these individuals, and the only organization doing this type of work.”

A committee has searched and identified a new CEO for Smith County Habitat, who will be announced soon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c5fUY_0lJstjJH00

Stay up-to-date with the latest local news, sports, weather, politics and more using the KETK mobile app .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
East Texas Crisis Center sees successful 33rd Auto and Cycle Show
Tyler, TX1 day ago
5-year-old dead after Henderson ATV crash
Henderson, TX17 hours ago
Texas Geocachers descend on Longview for the 21st Annual Texas Challenge
Longview, TX1 day ago
1 dead in Cherokee County head-on wreck
Jacksonville, TX19 hours ago
Police: Man reported missing in Longview found dead
Longview, TX19 hours ago
Remembering the New London school explosion, 86 years later
New London, TX2 days ago
East Texas turns into the Emerald City for St. Patrick’s Day
Tyler, TX2 days ago
Goodwill shares information about their GoodAssist Program
Tyler, TX2 days ago
More than 300 without power as severe weather hits East Texas
Tyler, TX3 days ago
City of Athens welcomes new fire chief
Athens, TX2 days ago
Texas Dogwood Trails Celebration begins on Friday
Palestine, TX2 days ago
East Texas Women: Monique Dorsey is bringing people together at the Rose City Clays gun range
Tyler, TX5 days ago
Longview Arboretum recognized as outstanding nonprofit by Sloan Law Firm
Longview, TX5 days ago
‘Your legacy in our community will live on’: Former TJC Dean Dr. Aubrey Sharpe dies
Tyler, TX5 days ago
Tyler ISD auction includes final portable building
Tyler, TX3 days ago
City of Tyler Parks Department shares upcoming events
Tyler, TX2 days ago
Big Bucks! 13 Highest Paying Management Jobs in Tyler, Texas
Tyler, TX3 days ago
These are the 10 Deadliest Tornadoes to Have Struck Texas Since 1900
Van, TX3 days ago
Disturbance ends teen event at Longview Public Library early
Longview, TX2 days ago
1 dead after head-on collision in Jacksonville
Jacksonville, TX22 hours ago
One dead after head-on crash near Jacksonville
Jacksonville, TX16 hours ago
Chick-fil-A soup drive fills thousands of bowls for those in need
Tyler, TX3 days ago
‘Barndominium’ trend offers affordable options to house-hunting East Texans
Gladewater, TX2 days ago
UT Tyler announces homecoming events, concert with Fritz Hager III
Tyler, TX2 days ago
East Texas police department warns of reports about man impersonating officer
Tyler, TX3 days ago
VIDEOS: Severe weather sweeps through East Texas
Tyler, TX3 days ago
2 displaced after fire starts inside Longview home
Longview, TX2 days ago
Classic Arms Gun and Knife Show brings the heat to Longview
Longview, TX1 day ago
Traffic being diverted from West Hawkins in Longview due to crash
Longview, TX4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy