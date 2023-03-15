Smith County Habitat for Humanity CEO retiring after serving East Texas for 15 years

SMITH COUNTY, Texas ( KETK ) – The Chief Executive Officer of Habitat for Humanity of Smith County is hanging up his hard hat after 15 years with the East Texas non-profit organization.

Jack Wilson, originally from Boston, Massachusetts, will be moving to Sarasota, Florida with his wife. Wilson’s first-hand experience with the organization began in the Sunshine State while volunteering as an ‘orange shirt crew leader’ in 2001.

After closing his multi-state architectural and interior design firm in 2007, he served as Chief Operations Officer for Sarasota’s Habitat affiliate before being hired as Smith County Habitat’s CEO shortly after, in 2008.

“There have been many changes during my time here, and our affiliate has evolved by leaps and bounds,” Wilson said. “When I got here, we had built 74 homes, and soon we’ll finish construction on our 120th Habitat home in Smith County.”

Wilson was at the helm of the organization when its Critical Repairs Department was created in 2009.

“I’m so pleased with the progress we’ve made in this department. Since 2009, we’ve spent about $10 million in grant funds completing over 1,200 repairs and renovations to homes for our seniors, veterans and neighbors with disabilities,” Wilson said. “You’ve heard my speech about how important this work is, but we truly are the safety net for these individuals, and the only organization doing this type of work.”

A committee has searched and identified a new CEO for Smith County Habitat, who will be announced soon.

