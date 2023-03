The mother of the boy who fell from the Orlando FreeFall ride visited the site for the first time Wednesday afternoon.

Her visit comes after crews ascended the structure to attach a crane to it to dismantle it.

This comes almost a year after the death of 14-year-old Tyre Sampson, who fell to his death while on spring break.

Sampson’s mother, Nekia Dodd, visited the site and addressed the media during a news conference.

Watch: ‘Tyre Sampson’ bills fix ride safety oversights but keeps records hidden longer

Her attorneys in the past have said taking the ride down was one of her top priorities as she heals.

Dodd is still suing the ride’s manufacturer and operator in her son’s death.

Attorneys said the manufacturer made a decision to not put seat belts on their ride and that makes them liable.

Read: Orlando FreeFall ride owner reaches settlement with state after Tyre Sampson’s death

An investigative report found someone in control of the ride adjusted the seats beyond their recommended limit causing Sampson’s fall.

The state recently settled with the ride’s operator and no criminal charges have been filed.

Watch: Process to take down Orlando FreeFall begins following death of 14-year-old boy

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.