FOX59

Brownsburg couple arrested for taking part in Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot

By Matt Christy,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bMH5T_0lJsrRaL00

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — A Brownsburg couple was arrested on Wednesday for taking part in the Jan. 6, 2021, breach of the U.S. Capitol.

Arthur Reyher, 38, and Jessica Reyher, 38, are each charged with civil disorder, a felony, and related misdemeanor offenses.

Pence says Trump ‘endangered my family’ on Jan. 6
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k3IRp_0lJsrRaL00
    Arthur and Jessica Reyher captured on Capitol footage
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cvCpk_0lJsrRaL00
    Comparison of Reyhers social media vs Capitol footage (included in court documents)

According to court documents, the Reyhers were among rioters who breached the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, while the U.S. Congress was convening to count electoral votes for the presidential election.

The U.S. Department of Justice said that the Reyhers could be seen participating in confrontations with law enforcement in the Lower West Terrace and tunnel area of the Capitol. They can be seen entering the tunnel at approximately 2:43 p.m. and making their way into a mob of rioters who were coordinating pushes against officers.

Tucker Carlson amplifies Jan. 6 lies with GOP-provided video

Court documents detail that the Reyhers pushed their way to the front of the pack of rioters in the tunnels. Arthur Reyher can reportedly be seen and heard shouting, “Our house!”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KR1zv_0lJsrRaL00
    Arthur and Jessica Reyher screaming and chanting as entering the Capitol tunnel
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UQU7a_0lJsrRaL00
    Arthur Reyher joining in mob pushing against officers
  • Arthur Reyher near front of rioters as rioters assault police
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01YtYp_0lJsrRaL00
    Arthur Reyher shouting “Push!” to rioters entering the tunnel
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qtCzj_0lJsrRaL00
    The Reyhers joining in push against Capitol officers
  • USCP Officer screaming in pain as he was smashed by rioters’ pushing

According to the court documents, the Reyhers joined in collective pushes against the officers while one officer can be heard screaming out in pain as the weight of the rioters’ pushed him between a shield and a door.

Arthur Reyher can reportedly be seen at the front of a line of rioters who thrust “pole-like objects and sprayed a fire extinguisher at officers.”

The Reyhers again are accused of joining a group of rioters and pushing against officers in the Capitol tunnel. Arthur can reportedly be seen and heard yelling, “Push!” and “Keep your hands up and push!”

McConnell says Fox News made ‘a mistake’ by underplaying violence of Jan. 6

According to court documents, authorities interviewed Arthur Reyher on Jan. 20, 2021, who confirmed he and his wife were at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Arthur told police he believed former President Donald Trump lost the presidential election due to voter fraud — a false claim that has been repeatedly proven to have no supporting evidence .

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia said that since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 999 individuals have been arrested across all 50 states for crimes related to the U.S. Capitol riot and breach. More than 320 individuals have been charged with assaulting or impending law enforcement.

