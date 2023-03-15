Open in App
Lawrence, KS
6AM City

Have varicose veins? It's not just you.

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UH0QJ_0lJsrLXD00

The University of Kansas Health System’s physicians provide quality venous evaluation, management, and treatment of venous diseases.

Photo by The University of Kansas Health System

According to the American Heart Association , nearly one in four adults have varicose or spider veins — which means it’s totally normal.

Whether yours are causing pain and discomfort, or are something you’d like to treat for aesthetic reasons, the
vein care experts at The University of Kansas Health System can help.

Thanks to their state-of-the-art technology, treating spider and varicose veins is:
  • Minimally invasive
  • An outpatient procedure
  • Tailored exactly to your unique needs
Want to learn more? Their expert physicians and staff are available now .*

