Open in App
Shreveport, LA
See more from this location?
The Associated Press

Rap artist Hurricane Chris acquitted in man’s death

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K4Hga_0lJsrCag00
FILE - Rapper Hurricane Chris, born Christopher Dooley Jr., performs during a taping of BET's "106 and Park" New Year's Eve show in New York, Dec. 11, 2007. On Tuesday, March 14, 2023, a Louisiana jury acquitted rapper Hurricane Chris, known for the hit “A Bay Bay,” in the 2020 death of a man shot several times at a gas station in Shreveport, La. (AP Photo/Gary He, File)

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A Louisiana jury has acquitted rapper Hurricane Chris, known for the hit “A Bay Bay,” in the 2020 death of a man shot several times at a gas station in Shreveport.

The panel late Tuesday found the 34-year-old artist, whose real name is Christopher Dooley, not guilty of second-degree murder in the slaying of Danzeria Farris Jr., 32, and illegal possession of stolen things, news outlets reported.

A Caddo Parish Grand Jury indicted Dooley in October 2020 in connection with the June 19, 2020 slaying of Farris who was shot several times at a Texaco station. He was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Dooley had been on trial in state district court for more than a week before Tuesday’s verdict. Prosecutors called several witnesses, while the defense presented two, including Dooley.

“I wanna thank God, my attorneys at the Washington & Wells Law Firm, and my family for standing with me as my life was on the line,” Dooley told The Shade Room. “They wanted to give me life if I was found guilty. Now I can hug my son and think about raising him to be a man. This situation drained me and affected my health greatly. God I give u all the glory. I got my life back and words can’t explain how I feel. Thanks to everyone who wished me well.”

The Shreveport native, who is the godson of former Democratic state Rep. Barbara Norton, is best known for his 2007 album “51/50 Ratchet,” which includes his hit single, “A Bay Bay.” That track’s music video has nearly 30 million views on YouTube.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Louisiana State newsLocal Louisiana State
Hurricane Chris Uses “Deebo Defense,” Acquitted On Murder Charges
Shreveport, LA3 days ago
2 arrested for fraudulent activity at Louisiana Downs, Margaritaville Casinos
Bossier City, LA3 days ago
Police: Suspect in Sugar Land resident's murder dies by suicide in Louisiana jail
Sugar Land, TX4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Mothers of Hurricane Chris, slain man react to rapper’s acquittal on murder charge
Shreveport, LA4 days ago
Arrest warrant issued for Shreveport woman in 1984 homicide known as 'man in the well'
Shreveport, LA3 days ago
Hurricane Chris Acquitted in Second-Degree Murder Case
Shreveport, LA5 days ago
Fat Daddy’s Crawfish owner killed in Campti
Campti, LA4 days ago
50 Cent Is Interested In Shreveport
Shreveport, LA5 days ago
Louisiana woman dies 1 week after violent domestic attack
Shreveport, LA6 days ago
Shreveport man arrested in East Texas after multi-county pursuit
Shreveport, LA7 days ago
Severe weather threat ends
Shreveport, LA4 days ago
North Bossier Grocery Store is Closing For Good
Benton, LA3 days ago
Two vehicles involved in crash on Hwy. 120 near Marthaville
Marthaville, LA4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy