Public input is wanted on roadway changes between Greenway and Waddell roads, from Loop 303 to Sarival Avenue.

A neighborhood meeting has been set for 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 22 at Cimarron Springs Middle School, 17032 W. Surprise Farms Loop S to discuss a major planned area development amendment to the Prasada PAD to revise the roadway circulation network.

A virtual meeting has been set for 6 p.m. Thursday, March 23.