Triple-Murder Suspect In Grady County Pleads Guilty

A man accused of killing three people and injuring a fourth person two years ago in Chickasha entered a guilty plea Wednesday in Grady County District Court.

Lawrence Anderson pleaded guilty in the violent death of his uncle, a 4-year-old girl, and a neighbor on the same street in 2021. He had been charged with three counts of first-degree murder, one count of assault and battery with deadly weapon, and one count of maiming.

The state of Oklahoma will not seek the death penalty against Anderson in exchange for his guilty pleas.

As part of the plea agreement, Anderson will serve life in prison without the possibility of parole.