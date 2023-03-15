Open in App
Chickasha, OK
See more from this location?
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Triple-Murder Suspect In Grady County Pleads Guilty

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OQUri_0lJspqNy00

A man accused of killing three people and injuring a fourth person two years ago in Chickasha entered a guilty plea Wednesday in Grady County District Court.

Lawrence Anderson pleaded guilty in the violent death of his uncle, a 4-year-old girl, and a neighbor on the same street in 2021. He had been charged with three counts of first-degree murder, one count of assault and battery with deadly weapon, and one count of maiming.

The state of Oklahoma will not seek the death penalty against Anderson in exchange for his guilty pleas.

As part of the plea agreement, Anderson will serve life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Oklahoma State newsLocal Oklahoma State
Man Arrested For New Years Eve Shooting Returned To OKC
Oklahoma City, OK1 hour ago
Deadly SW OKC Apartment Shooting Suspect Arrested For Illegally Possessing Firearm
Oklahoma City, OK2 days ago
Police Identify Murder Victim In SW OKC Shooting, Arrest 15-year-old In Connection
Oklahoma City, OK3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Juvenile arrested for shooting death in SW Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City, OK1 day ago
Possible Road Rage Shooting Injures 1 In Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City, OK15 hours ago
Security guard shot at Oklahoma City nightclub over the weekend
Oklahoma City, OK19 hours ago
Police: Man arrested after allegedly killing dog for growling at him
Oklahoma City, OK2 days ago
Former OKC Police Officer Charged For Allegedly Assaulting Metro Business Owners With Truck
Oklahoma City, OK3 days ago
15-Year-Old Arrested In Connection To Deadly SW OKC Shooting
Oklahoma City, OK3 days ago
OKC Police Search For NW OKC Burglary Suspect
Oklahoma City, OK2 days ago
Missing 12-Year-Old Found Safe, Police Say
Oklahoma City, OK8 hours ago
Oklahoma man seriously injured in crash after running from police in southeast Kansas
Junction City, KS11 hours ago
19-Year-Old Arrested After Bullet Grazes OKC Police Officer During 'Scuffle'
Oklahoma City, OK5 days ago
Family of fallen Oklahoma County deputy files wrongful death lawsuit
Oklahoma City, OK5 days ago
Oklahoma City bombing figure's son guilty in Nevada robbery
Oklahoma City, OK4 days ago
OCPD Searching For Suspected Thief
Oklahoma City, OK4 days ago
Oklahoma woman loses everything including service dog in house fire
Midwest City, OK13 hours ago
Man convicted of killing young mother, unborn child sentenced to life without parole
Oklahoma City, OK6 days ago
Edmond Woman In Coma After Being Attacked In Apartment
Edmond, OK3 days ago
Okla City Police captain booked for DUI in unmarked police vehicle
Oklahoma City, OK6 days ago
2 18-Month-Olds Dead In Apparent Drowning In NW Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City, OK3 days ago
Moore Police Expands Surveillance By Adding Flock Cameras
Moore, OK2 days ago
Oklahoma mom of 6 left with only memories after house fire
Lexington, OK2 days ago
Oklahoma City Police investigating fatal shooting, looking for two suspects
Oklahoma City, OK6 days ago
Police search for suspects after person shot, killed in Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City, OK6 days ago
DEADline: Oklahoma Mother Found In Shallow Grave
Norman, OK4 days ago
Semi Rollover Causes Traffic Delays in SW OKC
Oklahoma City, OK17 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy