NHL GM Briere's College Hockey Player Son Pushes Wheelchair Down Stairs, Cops Involved

2:05 PM PT -- Mercyhurst Univ. just released another statement on the matter ... and it doesn't seem -- at least as of right now -- Carson Briere will face punishment from the school.

"The actions displayed in the video make our hearts heavy and fall short of our Mercy belief in the inherent dignity of each person," University officials said. "We pray for and are in solidarity with the victim and all persons with disabilities who rightfully find actions like this to be deeply offensive."

"Our Mercy tradition also reminds us that students and all people who make poor choices deserve opportunities to learn, change behaviors, and atone for harmful actions."

11:54 AM PT -- Carson Briere has admitted to pushing the wheelchair down the stairs ... saying Wednesday he's "deeply sorry for my behavior on Saturday."

"There is no excuse for my actions," the college hockey player said in a statement to TMZ Sports , "and I will do whatever I can to make up for this serious lack of judgment.”

Daniel Briere , meanwhile, said he was "shocked" by his son's actions.

"They are inexcusable and run completely counter to our family's values on treating people with respect," the Flyers exec said. "Carson is very sorry and accepts full responsibility for his behavior.”

The son of Philadelphia Flyers interim GM Daniel Briere -- Mercyhurst Univ. ice hockey player Carson Briere -- has been accused of shoving a woman's wheelchair down a flight of stairs over the weekend ... and now, cops say they're investigating the matter.

The incident was captured on a bar's security camera at around midnight on Saturday.

In the footage, you can see two men walk up a staircase and notice a wheelchair sitting at the top of it. One of the men, identified online as Briere, wearing a backward white hat and a dark-colored sweatshirt, then sits in it, before attempting to wheel around in it.

Eventually, Briere gets out of the chair -- before pushing it down the stairs. He then walks away from the scene.

Twitter user @juliazukowski -- who first posted the video -- claims the chair had been left at the top of the stairs because its owner "physically had to be carried down to use the restrooms." She created a GoFundMe page on Wednesday, to raise money for a new chair.

Mercyhurst University said in a statement after the video began circulating on social media that it -- and police -- have launched an investigation into it all.

"Late this afternoon, Mercyhurst University became aware of the disturbing video in which one of our student-athletes is seen pushing an unoccupied wheelchair down a flight of stairs at a local establishment," school officials said in a statement Tuesday. "Our Office of Student Conduct and Department of Police and Safety are investigating."

The school would not confirm Carson Briere was at the center of the probe ... telling TMZ Sports on Wednesday morning, "We are just beginning our investigation and cannot comment on the process."

Carson Briere joined the Mercyhurst hockey team back in 2020. He had previously played for Arizona State's ice hockey team, but was dismissed from the team after the program said he violated rules.

In his three seasons with the Lakers, he's tallied 59 points.

His father, 45-year-old Daniel Briere, played in the NHL for 17 seasons, and was just named the Flyers' interim GM on Friday. We reached out to the NHL team for comment, but so far, no word back yet.

