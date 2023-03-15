Council President, Residents Call for Flemington Councilman's Resignation Following Arrest

FLEMINGTON, NJ - Flemington council president Jeremy Long and other residents called for council member Malik Johnston’s resignation at the March 13 council meeting.

“It’s time to step down,” Flemington resident, and former campaign manager for Johnston, Adrienne Fusaro said. “We look corrupt.”

The councilman was present at the March 13 council meeting despite the public disapproval of the council, which voted to censure him at the last public meeting.

Johnston, who was arrested under the name Pippin J. Folk, was arrested in February on charges of second degree distribution of cocaine, second degree distribution of methamphetamine, second degree possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and second degree possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. On various occasions between December 2022 and February 2023 in Raritan Township, according to Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renee Robeson, Johnston sold quantities of cocaine and methamphetamine to an undercover police officer.

Further investigation revealed Johnston was in possession of additional quantities of cocaine and methamphetamine with intent to distribute while in the Borough of Flemington, according to a Feb. 3 Hunterdon County prosecutor’s office press release.

Long took time to address Johnston’s presence at the council meeting.

“I want to make a statement, and this is by no stretch simple, it's a very difficult thing for me to say,” Long said.

He said he had spoken with Johnston prior to the meeting and informed him that he would make a statement.

“In my role as council president, I feel that it's important for me to speak for the integrity of the council,” he said. “It’s really important to put Flemington Borough first.”

“I speak as council president, but I speak to councilman Johnston as a colleague and a friend,” he added. “I can't imagine what you have to deal with in addition to this work, which can be very hard and taxing and time-consuming. And last meeting, we did censure councilman Johnston solely for these concerns. We don't have legal authority to remove anyone. We have no legal authority to do any of that. Certainly councilman Johnston has the ability to do that. But I wanted to say to councilman Johnston that I respect you and I am so sorry about everything, but I think it might be a good idea to resign because there are jobs to do and there may be an appropriate person to step in while you deal with all of these painful and, I cannot imagine, challenging events in your life.”

Johnston’s arrest was first publicly addressed by the mayor and council at the Feb.13 council meeting, the first meeting following his arrest.

Mayor Marcia Karrow and Long had a conference call with borough attorney Christopher Corsini after Corsini was directed to review the law regarding removal of elected officials. It was determined that there was no authority to remove Johnston for his alleged illegal activity.

The council did, however, move to a resolution at the Feb. 27 meeting where they censured Johnston.

During public session, Fusaro introduced herself first as a Flemington resident and then as former campaign manager to Johnston. She said that Johnston’s remaining on the council makes the rest of the members “look bad,” and that he should resign.

“It's enough,” she said. “It's enough. I'm embarrassed. I'm embarrassed for my community. I'm embarrassed for the safety of our community. I'm embarrassed for our police force, that they had to be out there. I live across from you [Johnston] sir. I saw the whole thing. And it's enough. And it's not the first time and that's all I got to say.”

During an interview after the meeting, Fusaro said she did not originally plan to go to the meeting. As she was listening to the meeting online, she was then compelled to come in person.

"Mr. Johnston did not look up once and look me in the eye,” she said. “None of us is a perfect person. Nobody is. But when I'm wrong or when I've done something wrong, I own it and I apologize at minimum. There's been no apology. We're all supposed to just go along like none of this happened?”

Fusaro was campaign manager to both Malik Johnston and council member Elizabeth Rosetti. The trust that she, Rosetti and those who voted for Johnston had for the council member is now broken, she said.

“He has completely let us down,” Fusaro said.

She said she was hurt by the thought that other people looking at Flemington may question what is going on in the borough. As a member of the Hunterdon County Democratic Committee, Fusaro said she believes that citizens and the “political class” alike have to answer for their actions.

"I don't believe these are Flemington's values,” she said.

Johnston himself spoke only briefly at the March 13 meeting. He did not respond to Long’s statement or the statements from Flemington residents, and the only time he spoke was during the council members’ reports section of the meeting, when he shared a brief review of the children’s room at the library being newly painted and about the Marvelous March Reading Club at Flemington Free Public Library.

Johnston excused himself from the council throughout the meeting during certain voting sessions, public hearings and council discussions on matters that could be considered a conflict of interest. One was on the agreement between the Borough of Flemington and the Township of Raritan for shared municipal court services, and the other concerned ordinances regarding the limitation on the number of cannabis cultivators and retailers permitted in the borough.

He also sat out of the work session council discussion regarding cannabis business license applications.

Johnston leaned into his microphone to excuse himself for these proceedings and joined the seating area for the public.

"I'm just so terribly disappointed,” Fusaro said after the meeting. “I'm very disappointed. He has to recuse himself from too much to be effective in the job.”

Raritan Township resident Karen Becker joined the council meeting virtually to discuss a budgetary matter, regarding her parents who live in Flemington. She ended up speaking on council member Johnston’s presence as well.

“I would like to thank councilman Long for his statement and request to councilman Johnston to resign,” she said. “And I do hope that councilman Johnston takes that request to heart and does the right thing and resign.”

Johnston did not immediately return a request for comment following the meeting.

Karrow declined to comment on the situation after the meeting.



