Springfield Superintendent Goldberg Expresses 'Gratitude' for Voters' Approval of Infrastructure Referendum

SPRINGFIELD, NJ -- Following voters' approval of the bond referendum for Springfield Public Schools to borrow funds for critical infrastructure upgrades, Dr. Rachel Goldberg, superintendent of schools, thanked the electorate for the decisive results of the election.

“On behalf of our district administration and the Board of Education, I would like to express our gratitude to the Springfield community members for devoting their time to learn about the proposal and using their voice in the voting process,” Goldberg said late Tuesday night. “These important upgrades will allow our schools to continue to serve the students and community into the future.”

The district structured the referendum into two questions in order for the voters to consider project categories individually. The projects were designed to work in concert with each other, and Question 2 could only go into effect if Question 1 was also approved by voters.

Both questions passed, according to unofficial results. The tally as of Tuesday night included 1,311 votes in favor and 376 opposed for Question 1 and 1,201 votes in favor and 479 opposed for Question 2.

With both questions approved, Springfield Public Schools can now finance $32.9 million to pay for the projects. State aid that is only available with an approved referendum will contribute $11.1 million toward the cost.

The state funds will help offset the cost for taxpayers and keep the tax rate steady over time. The owner of a home assessed at Springfield’s average of $533,097 can expect a net tax impact for school debt of less than $8 per month.

The improvements in Question 1 include:

Safety and security upgrades - for all five buildings - that are the new standard in schools, including cameras that capture better quality footage, are motion activated, and connect to a cloud-based video system that police and school staff can access during emergencies, and new exterior doors with ballistic glazing for added protection.

New heating and ventilation for classrooms, as well as air conditioning for larger spaces, such as cafeterias, gyms, and media centers; and electrical systems that would support these system upgrades.

Bathroom renovations to improve plumbing and sewer systems and the upgrade of older bathroom fixtures to more efficient ones.

The improvements in Question 2 include:

Air conditioning upgrades for classrooms at each of the five district schools.

Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) upgrades to art and music rooms as well as some conference rooms and bathrooms, and a backup boiler for Sandmeier.

Refreshing the gyms at Dayton and Gaudineer by replacing the windows with translucent panels to support consistent temperatures without minimizing natural lighting.

Springfield Public Schools will now begin laying the groundwork for the projects to begin. The district says that professional consultants will begin by selling the bonds at the most favorable rates. Architects and engineers will prepare project specifications for the bidding process. Contracts will be awarded to the lowest qualified bidders, per state regulations.

Work on the projects is slated to begin in the summer of 2024.



