Therapy Dogs Visit North Salem Healthcare Centers

NORTH SALEM, N.Y. - Certain furry volunteers and their humans are getting a great big pat on the head for bringing comfort and joy to residents of two North Salem health care centers.

ROAR, aka Ridgefield Operation for Animal Rescue, regularly brings its therapy dog teams to both Salem Hills and Waterview Hills Rehabilitation & Healthcare in Purdys.

Nominated by the two facilities, the Connecticut organization was recently selected as a Volunteer of the Year in the “group” category by the New York State Health Facilities Association/New York State Center for Assisted Living.

ROAR says its staff and volunteers are committed to enhancing the “remarkable bond between people and pets” through its education and outreach programs and the sharing of information about the rewards of adopting a pet and the responsibilities of pet ownership. It also works with student groups to develop ways to “give back” to animals in need.

Founded in 2005, it has placed more than 5,000 neglected and unwanted cats and dogs in caring homes in Ridgefield, Conn., and surrounding areas.

It also brings the teams to hospitals, schools, and libraries.

The canines are trained to sit quietly so older folks can pet them or children with special needs can read to them.

The health effects of interacting with pets are well documented, according to Donna Donigi-Gale, a member of ROAR’s board of directors.

Studies have shown that it’s linked to decreased blood pressure and cholesterol levels.

And then there are the mental and emotional benefits. Folks report fewer feelings of loneliness, anxiety, and symptoms of PTSD.

It’s especially important for older people who may be living in assisted care or other situations where they can’t have pets.

To see how the seniors’ faces light up when the teams visit is truly “heart-warming,” Donigi-Gale said last week.

The goal of the awards program is to recognize outstanding volunteers in NYSHFA member healthcare facilities. The five categories are young adult, adult, senior adult, group, and spiritual guidance.

Recipients will be honored at the NYSHFA/NYSCAL’s annual conference, which is set for May 10 at the Turning Stone Resort & Casino in Verona.

“We are so proud that our program has been recognized for such a wonderful cause. Is there anything better than caring for our senior citizens?” she said.

In nominating ROAR for the award, Waterview Hills/Salem Hills administrators noted that animals “have long been recognized as being a positive force in the healing process.”

“They can offer physical contact with another living creature, sometimes often missing in an elder’s life,” they said, adding: “They often invoke pleasant memories of past pets, as well.”

They also divert a person’s attention from problems, loneliness, and boredom.

The canine crews also brighten the days of employees and visitors.

Administrators noted that “it’s often a challenge to separate the furry, four-legged therapists and their handlers from our staff as they perform their special magic within our community.”

But that’s more than OK because they’re providing a much-needed break from the daily routine and a “dose” of lifted spirits, they added.

Staff members have commented that their jobs are easier on the days that the doggies visit because residents seem happier and more determined to take part in activities.

While it’s hard to back that up with hard scientific facts, “the magical interaction and moments that are made possible between animals and humans are unmistakable,” they said.

FOR MORE INFO

To learn more about ROAR, visit www.roar-ridgefield.org



