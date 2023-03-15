What's new and coming soon to Fort Worth, TX

The following list of new businesses has been updated as of March 2023.
Every time we look around, it seems like something new is popping up in Fort Worth. Whether you’re looking for your next go-to brunch destination or a new public park to stretch your legs, we’re rounding up a few things coming soon to Cowtown.
Residential
Deco 969 , 969 Commerce St. | Opening late 2023 | The 27-story tower will feature 302 apartment units and penthouses, resort-style amenities like a rooftop pool and lounge, along with eight floors of above-ground parking.
The VanZandt , northwest corner of Foch and West 7th streets | Opening TBD | The 10-story project includes 147 residential units, about 10,000 sqft of street-facing retail, and dining space.
Jefferson Ridglea Village , southeast corner of I-30 and Bryant Irvin Road | Opening 2023 | The community will feature 368 residential units and 30 townhome units with urban-style architecture.
Cowan Place , East Rosedale Street and Andrew Avenue | Opening 2023 | The 174-unit senior living community will include a library, theater, fitness studio, community garden, beauty salon, health suite + entertainment rooms. Rent will be reduced for qualifying low-income households.
The Mullet , University Drive across from The Modern | Opening mid-2025 | The mixed-use development will feature ~260 multifamily units, office and retail space, a restaurant, and a four-star hotel.
Hospitality
The Sandman Signature Hotel , 810 Houston St. | Opening March 2023 | The century-old W.T. Waggoner Building is nearly finished being converted into a 245-room hotel with a new Asian fusion restaurant called Musume.
The Crescent Fort Worth , West 7th and Camp Bowie Boulevard | Opening mid-2023 | The $250 million project will include a 200-room boutique hotel, restaurant, rooftop lounge, 175 residential units, and 168,000 sqft of office space.
Bowie House Hotel , northeast corner of Camp Bowie and Dorothy Lane | Opening late 2023 | The hotel will rise four stories with 106 rooms, along with a barn-inspired spa, fitness center, an outdoor pool and bar, and signature restaurants.
Le Méridien , 815 Commerce St. | Opening 2023 | The former 13-story Hilton Hotel Annex is being redeveloped as a 230-room hotel with new ground floor restaurants, a rooftop bar, and a sixth floor pool deck.
The Convention Center , 1201 Houston St. | Opening 2025 | The first phase of the Convention Center expansion is expected to begin in August and includes demolishing the current arena and straightening Commerce Street to make room for a 1,000-room hotel.
Business
Oneworld Alliance , 1 Skyview Dr. | Opening TBD | The company is moving its global headquarters from New York City to the Robert L. Crandall Campus to enable it to “tap into the significant aviation talent pool in the Lone Star State.”
GKN Aerospace , Lone Star Commerce Center | Opening TBD | The company is relocating its North America manufacturing center to strengthen its position as a technology leader.
Ariat Regional Headquarters , 15201 Blue Mound Rd. | Opening TBD | The new regional distribution hub and corporate office that will serve as its western U.S. regional headquarters.
Dining
MUSUME , 810 Houston St. | Opening in May | The Asian restaurant is expanding with a location inside the new Sandman Signature Hotel with minimalist architecture, tropical greenery, private dining rooms, and a tatami room.
Gold Handle Coffee , 112 W. Exchange Ave. | Opening March 22 | Railcar Coffee & Spirits will soon be the flagship store for John Wayne Gold Handle Coffee. The cafe is inspired by The Duke’s tradition of gifting personalized gold-handed mugs and will serve coffee and wine.
Dreamboat Donuts and Scoops , 1200 6th St. | Opening spring 2023 | The vegan confectionery shop will be located in the Near Southside and feature plant-based ice cream, donuts, and other pastries like apple fritters and ice cream sandwiches.
Maiden: Fine Plants and Spirits , 1200 6th St. | Opening early summer 2023 | This intimate fine dining experience will feature a full bar, a dozen tables, and a nightly multi-course tasting menu.
Cafe Margot , 3150 S. Hulen St. | Opening spring 2023 | Created by local chef Felipe Armenta in collaboration with Graham Elliott, the menu will include house-made pasta, slow-braised meats, fresh fish, and pastries.
Hudson House , 4600 Dexter Ave. | Opening late 2023 | Set to replace a historic ice house along Camp Bowie, the restaurant features a raw bar, New England-style lobster rolls, mac-and-cheese, and burgers.
Oak & Eden , 5188 Monahans Ave. | Opening spring 2023 | The Texas whiskey brand is opening a new tasting room and bar with its signature Bottle Builder program where visitors can create their own whiskey bottle using four finished whiskey bases and infusion options.
Plank Seafood Provisions , 5188 Monahans Ave. | Opening 2023 | The seafood restaurant will be an open-kitchen setup with a full raw bar and a wood-fired grill serving environmentally sourced ingredients from Maine to Massachusetts and the shores of Greece.
Education
Burnett School of Medicine , northeast corner of South Henderson and West Rosedale streets | Opening 2024 | The TCU medical building will be a new academic hub for 240 medical students and hundreds of faculty and staff.
Texas A&M-Fort Worth , 1515 Commerce St. | Opening in 6-7 years | The A&M campus will feature a Research and Innovation Center, Education Alliance Building, and a new law school.
Far Southwest Library , southeast corner of McCart Avenue and West Risinger Road | Opening Saturday, March 26 | The facility will feature a large meeting room, study rooms, creative lab, and a quiet room.
Benbrook Elementary School , Jerry Dunn Parkway | Opening for the 2023-24 school year | The yet-to-be-named two-story elementary school will help with the overcrowding at Westpark Elementary.
Recreation
Smiley Park , South Riverside Drive and East Maddox Avenue | No opening date | Dalton’s Best Maid Products donated .674 acres of land paving the way for a new park with crawling mounds, objects for climbing and swinging + an open-air gym.
Andretti Indoor Karting & Games , southwest corner of I-35W and Tarrant Parkway | Opening Fall 2024 | The $14.5 million venue will feature indoor karting, laser tag, a restaurant, and event space.
Dickies Skate Plaza , 1616 Hemphill St. | Opening Spring 2023 | Located at Fire Station Park, the 15,000-sqft skate plaza will feature obstacles for skateboarders of all skill levels + skateable pathways throughout the park.
Heritage Park , 300 N. Main St. | Re-opening 2026 | Plans include improving the crossing distances of both Weatherford and Belknap streets, adding a canopy walk along the Trinity River, and creating a place where people can gather and rest.
Paddock Park , at the foot of the Tarrant County Courthouse | Opening 2026 | Currently serving as a two-acre traffic median, the renovation aims to create usable green space with a water feature in the heart of downtown.
Sports
Karen Cramer Athletic Stadium , Texas Wesleyan University | Opening 2023 | The $16.5 million stadium will provide a new training space for sports like football, soccer, and track with a practice field, NCAA-certified track, and a field house.
Major League Cricket Stadium , 1600 Lone Star Parkway, Grand Prairie | Opening Summer 2023 | The stadium will serve as the home venue for Dallas’ MLC team during their inaugural season.
TCU Football Complex , Texas Christian University | Set to begin construction early 2024 | The football complex will include strength and conditioning space, conference rooms, and technology centers that connect the Sam Baugh Indoor Practice Facility and the Morris Practice Fields.
Bob Lilly Performance Center , Texas Christian University | Set to begin construction early 2024 | The renovation will update and modernize the 20,00-sqft training facility and provide a studio for the women’s triathlon program, a yoga studio, and an outdoor warm-up area.
Community
Keith House , 4814 Edwards Ranch Rd. | Opening mid-2023 | The modern day meeting house will feature a Skyspace installation by internationally renowned artist James Turrell.
Future City Hall , 100 Energy Way | Opening first quarter of 2024 | The new facility is part of the City of Fort Worth’s plan to consolidate all 13 city buildings into a newly renovated skyrise.
The National Juneteenth Museum , 900 block of East Rosedale Street | Opening June 19, 2025 | The museum will serve as the epicenter for the preservation of Juneteenth history and feature historical galleries, a 250-seat theater, food hall, business incubator, and outdoor plaza.
Fort Worth Convention Center , 1201 Houston St. | Phase 1 to finish in 2026 | Phase one includes a new state-of the-art industrial kitchen and demolishing the annex to create a new arena for community events.
Saving Hope Animal Rescue Safe Haven , 14184 Aledo Iona Rd. | Opening date TBD | The 14.8-acre facility will be one of the largest in Texas and be a one-stop-shop for animal rescues and adoption.
Retail
H-E-B , 3451 Heritage Trace Pkwy. | Opening 2024 | The Texas-based grocery store is opening its first Cowtown location in Alliance — across the street from Kroger Marketplace and adjacent to Bluestem Park.
Gorjana , 1612 S. University Dr. | Opening 2023 | The jewelry store features solid gold and gold-plated jewelry featuring diamonds, opals, sapphires, and more.
Aritzia , 279 Grand Ave. | Opening 2023 | The fashion boutique will be the first Tarrant County location and it will be housed inside Southlake Town Square.
Freebird , 1612 S. University Dr. | Opening 2023 | The Denver-based boot company makes women’s and men’s footwear and accessories.
If there’s one thing we love even more than looking ahead to the future , it’s enjoying the present at one of Fort Worth’s newest spots. Check out this list of Cowtown’s recently opened establishments .
Recreation
Northside Community Center , 1100 NW 18th St. | The new facility expanded programming and improved access with a new boxing gym, fitness areas, office spaces + social support services from Community Action Partners.
Alliance Park , 3800 Litsey Rd. | The 154-acre Alliance Park is currently in Phase I and features a new playset and walking trails.
Galaxy Park Playground , 1600 Gendy St. | The all-inclusive, space-themed playground provides greater freedom and flexibility for the museum’s preschool students and guests.
Dream Park Playground , 2001 University Dr. | Little ones can enjoy 57,000 sqft of play space designed for all abilities at Trinity Park.
Truck Yard Alliance , 3101 Prairie Vista Dr. | The foodie destination features unique murals (including a Dolly Parton and Beyoncè-themed bathroom ), a full-size Ferris wheel, fire pits, and a dog-friendly patio.
Calisience , 2707 Race St. | Known for its birria tacos, this is the Mexican restaurant’s first brick-and-mortar.
Hearsay , 1000 Ballpark Way, Arlington | The steakhouse and cigar bar is located inside Choctaw Stadium and serves brunch, lunch, and dinner.
Hurtado BBQ , 1116 8th Ave. | Originally opening in downtown Arlington, the barbecue joint has opened three North Texas restaurants, including taking over the former Derek Allen’s Barbecue location in Fort Worth.
Birdie’s Social Club , 2736 W. 6th St. | The indoor-outdoor venue is a fusion of the great American road trip and mid-century Palm Springs in a pastel wonderland.
Paco’s Mexican Cuisine , 156 W. 4th St. | The newest location in Sundance Square features the same delicious eats from the restaurant in the Near Southside.
61 Osteria , 500 W. 7th St. | The menu is created by executive chef Blaine Staniford and features traditional Italian dishes with a “focus on seasonal ingredients sourced from local farmers.”
Goat & Vine Restaurant + Winery , 2600 W. 7th St. | The upscale restaurant and tasting room features house-made pastas, steaks, and multiple wine labels for guests to enjoy.
Old Texas Brewing Co. , 6333 Camp Bowie Blvd. | The Burleson-based brewpub is expanding to Cowtown with a large patio, full bar, live music, and Old Texas Brewing classics like brisket stuffed jalapeños and burgers.
Community
The 701 , 701 Magnolia Ave. | The mixed-use development in the Near Southside features retail and restaurant space, a pedestrian plaza, a parking garage, and a three-story office building.
Fort Worth History Center , 501 E. Berry Bolt St. | The center contains the Fort Worth Public Library’s Genealogy, Local History, and Archives division which were previously housed inside the Central Library.
Fire Station 45 , 1901 Quail Grove Dr. | Station 45 is a single-engine company with four firefighters per shift and 12 firefighters total.
La Gran Plaza , 4200 South Fwy. | The shopping mall was reinvented as a center catering to largely Hispanic clientele.
Retail
Hey Rowan , 1653 River Run | The piercing studio works with licensed nurses to provide safe ear piercings.
Alo Yoga , 5188 Monahans Ave. | The lifestyle brand features women’s and men’s clothing, accessories, and yoga gear.
Nike by University Park , 1612 S. University Dr. | The store is described as being a “lab-like space” where Nike can test and evolve new services, experiences, and offerings.
Old Gringo Boots , 104 E. Exchange Ave. | The Cowtown location is the first-ever retail store and features in-store exclusives, handbags, belts, jackets, and custom hats.
Entertainment
Rooftop Cinema Club , 200 Main St. | The open-air cinema is located on top of The Worthington Renaissance Hotel and features a breathtaking, 360-degree view of downtown, state-of-the-art LED screens, lawn games, and signature food and drinks.
Dodson Specialty Clinics , 500 Cooper St. | Cook Children’s new facility spans 240,000 sqft and houses six new services — including surgery, imaging, dialysis, infusion, neurology, and oncology — under one roof.
Vitalyc Med Spa , 1604 S. University Dr. | The spa provides services like injections and fillers, body contouring, face and skin rejuvenation, and wellness services.
Regional Simulation Center , 3500 Camp Bowie Blvd. | The lab’s fully immersive virtual reality projection component uses cutting-edge, 360-degree cameras that allow staff to transport healthcare students into on-the-job scenarios.
