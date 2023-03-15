Open in App
North Carolina State
See more from this location?
WAVY News 10

Roy Ackland, longtime host of Roy’s Folks on FOX8, dies at 84

By Chad Tucker,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DK15R_0lJslrGp00

(WGHP) — Roy Ackland, longtime host of FOX8’s community spotlight series Roy’s Folks , has died at the age of 84.

Ackland was one of the most recognized faces and voices of North Carolina television. The downhome weatherman, with that neighborly personality, brought us all together with “Roy’s Folks.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48t22n_0lJslrGp00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LgVm5_0lJslrGp00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29A7wS_0lJslrGp00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D2eyp_0lJslrGp00

Ackland was born on March 22, 1938, and raised in England until his dad, a scholar and author, moved the family to Texas. He served in the Air Force where knowledge about the weather led him to television.

In 1987, Ackland joined WGHP as a weatherman and started working with “Positively Piedmont” feature photojournalist David Weatherly . The two were a perfect match. The following year, after traveling from Murphy to Manteo, the series took on the name, “Roy’s Folks.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0chX28_0lJslrGp00

For three decades the two traveled across the state and the South finding unique folks for WGHP viewers and television stations throughout the state who aired the series too. The two captured the best of the Tar Heel state sharing stories of everyday people and historic moments like the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse’s move away from the encroaching sea in 1999.

Many times the series included his wife and three daughters and gave way to the “Roy’s Folks Crafts Fair” which drew thousands of visitors and raised tens of thousands of dollars for The Salvation Army.

Ackland retired to Eastern North Carolina in 2017 with Chad Tucker continuing the beloved series now known as “Roy’s Folks with Chad Tucker.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Male injured in overnight shooting in Chesapeake
Chesapeake, VA2 hours ago
Man who took off from Norfolk courthouse before guilty verdicts may avoid more prison time
Norfolk, VA2 days ago
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL8 days ago
Robert De Niro Steps Out With Rarely Seen Son Elliot, 24: Photos
New York City, NY2 days ago
Man Who Gave Steve Harvey An Eerie Response On ‘Family Feud’ Charged with Murdering Wife
Quincy, IL2 days ago
Maggie Murdaugh’s friends break silence for first time after husband Alex was convicted of murder
Islandton, SC2 days ago
Body Language Expert Calls Meghan Markle’s Behavior With Her Assistant in Front of the Cameras ‘Interesting’
Los Angeles, CA12 hours ago
Ex-cop who killed George Floyd is sentenced on tax evasion charges — but gets entire sentence credited to time served
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
Here are all the major mistakes that prove Michael Jordan is one of the worst owners in the NBA history
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Watch: Mystery creature from Florida man's security camera footage identified as frog
Lehigh Acres, FL3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy