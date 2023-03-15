Open in App
Goffstown, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Investigation underway after dome of massive New Hampshire sports complex mysteriously deflates

By Frank O'Laughlin,

4 days ago

An investigation is underway after the dome of a massive New Hampshire sports complex mysteriously deflated early Wednesday morning, officials said.

Firefighters responding to a reported structure collapse at the New Hampshire Sportsdome on Back Road in Goffstown learned the 72-foot-high dome had deflated, according to the Goffstown Fire Department.

In a statement, the department said, “The direct cause is not known, and the sports dome deflated rather than a collapse which was initially reported. Security video showed the deflation of the complex.”

Many types of sports teams hold practices and play games inside the dome, which has a 200-person capacity.

The owner of the facility is investigating the cause.

