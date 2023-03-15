Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's Daughter Shares a Soulful Late-Night Jam

The musical icons' youngest daughter shared her soulful voice on social media.

No one should be surprised to learn that Tim McGraw and Faith Hill 's children are super musically talented like their parents.

Audrey McGraw , their youngest daughter, showed off her soulful vocals on Instagram in a new video, sharing her impromptu rendition of Fleetwood Mac 's "Gold Dust Woman."

The 21-year-old captioned the post, "I’m half asleep and it’s past midnight, but here’s a little jam.. Goodnight!"

Audrey introduced the video as she set up the camera at the end of her piano, saying, "I don't remember the words, or all the words, to 'Gold Dust Woman,' so I'm just going to play around with it."

She gave the camera two thumbs up before she started playing, sharing a beautiful snippet of the song that had many in awe.

Celebrity stylist Petra Flannery commented, "Wow! ♥️."

Plenty of people shared their amazement at Audrey's performance in the comments, as one person wrote, "Well this was a happy surprise to wake up to. I think I like your version better than the original❤️🔥."

"Clearly the singing genes run heavy through this family ," said another, while someone else tagged Stevie Nicks in the hopes that she'll see the video.

One compliment read, "When your mother did ‘Cry’, I felt that was her best album. It showcased her absolute amazing voice. Well, you definitely have a voice like her. Beautiful. Beautiful. Beautiful."

Audrey is the youngest of the country music power couple's three daughters. She has two older sisters, Gracie McGraw , 25, and Maggie McGraw , 24.

The 21-year-old moved from her family's home in Nashville, Tennessee, to New York City for school, studying acting, theater, and filmmaking, although Audrey also does some modeling as well.

It's unclear if she will ever pursue music professionally, but given her clear talent, it would be a shame if she didn't!